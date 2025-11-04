Royal Enfield Bullet 650 unveiled at EICMA 2025 with 648 cc parallel-twin engine
- Royal Enfield has unveiled the Bullet 650 at EICMA 2025, bringing a 648cc parallel-twin engine housed within the iconic design and stronger internals.
Royal Enfield has unveiled the Bullet 650 at the EICMA 2025 trade show in Milan, Italy, introducing parallel-twin power to the iconic nameplate. The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 brings over the timeless design that has stayed true to the model since its 1932 debut. It retains the characteristic DNA in a large-displacement format, starting a new phase for the Bullet nameplate.
The Bullet 650 carries over all the characteristic design elements that make it a Bullet, featuring a round LED headlamp with tiger eye-shaped pilot lamps leading to a large, teardrop-shaped fuel tank with hand-painted pinstripes. The tank retains the iconic winged badge and is followed by a single-piece bench-style seat. Being a standard motorcycle, it enables upright ergonomics for the commanding riding stance the nameplate is known for.
Royal Enfield Bullet 650: At a glance
|Specification
|Details
|Engine Type
|648 cc, Parallel-twin, 4-stroke, SOHC, Air/Oil-cooled
|Bore x Stroke
|78 mm x 67.8 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|Maximum Power
|46 bhp (34.6 kW) @ 7,250 rpm
|Maximum Torque
|52.3 Nm @ 5,650 rpm
|Fuel System
|Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI)
|Lubrication
|Forced lubrication, wet sump with pump-driven oil delivery
|Clutch
|Wet multi-plate, assist and slipper clutch
|Gearbox
|6-speed constant mesh
|Frame Type
|Steel tubular spine frame
|Front Suspension
|43 mm Showa telescopic fork, 120 mm travel
|Rear Suspension
|Twin shock absorbers, 90 mm travel
|Front Brake
|320 mm disc, twin-piston floating caliper
|Rear Brake
|300 mm disc, twin-piston floating caliper
|ABS
|Dual-channel ABS
|Front Tyre
|100/90 – 19 (Tubeless, wire-spoke wheel)
|Rear Tyre
|140/70 – 18 (Tubeless, wire-spoke wheel)
|Wheelbase
|1,475 mm
|Ground Clearance
|154 mm
|Seat Height
|800 mm
|Length / Width / Height
|2,318 mm / 892 mm / 1,137 mm
|Kerb Weight
|243 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|14.8 litres
|USB Charging Port
|Type-C
|Colour Options
|Cannon Black, Battleship Blue
|Price (International)
|USD 7,499 (~ ₹6.64 lakh)
|Expected India Launch
|Early 2026
What powers the Royal Enfield Bullet 650?
The Bullet 650 is powered by the tried-and-tested parallel-twin that is also used in the likes of the Interceptor and the Classic 650s. This 648 cc air/oil-cooled twin-cylinder is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. With this, the motorcycle can make 46 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm.
What is the Bullet 650 underpinned by?
The new engine is housed within the proven steel tubular spine frame, suspended by Showa-sourced 43 mm telescopic front forks with 120 mm of travel. The rear end features a twin shock absorber with 90 mm of wheel travel. The Bullet 650 rides on 19/18-inch wire-spoked wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres. Stopping power comes from twin-piston floating calipers biting on a 320 mm front disc and a 300 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS.
Pricing and availability:
The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 will be sold from 2026 onwards in two colour options, Cannon Black and Battleship Blue. The European and North American markets will be limited to the Cannon Black variant, to be priced from $7,499 (~ ₹6.64 lakh). RE has not yet announced a timeline for the Bullet 650’s India launch, but it is expected to join the 650 cc family sometime early next year.
