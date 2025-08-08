HT Auto
Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Price, specs and features compared

Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Price, specs and features compared

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Aug 2025, 16:44 pm
  • The Triumph Thruxton 400, priced at 2.74 lakh, targets budget-conscious riders seeking modern tech. In contrast, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, starting at 3.25 lakh, appeals to those valuing classic design and a relaxed ride, despite its higher cost and weight.

In terms of design, a major difference between the two motorcycles is the cowl. The GT 650 does not come with a cowl from the factory.
In terms of design, a major difference between the two motorcycles is the cowl. The GT 650 does not come with a cowl from the factory.
The café racer segment has always been about style, attitude, and a pure connection between rider and machine. Buying a cafe racer is a decision that is made through the heart and not through the mind. In India, two motorcycles are currently sparking serious conversations among enthusiasts — the brand-new Triumph Thruxton 400 and the ever-popular Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. While they share the same retro-inspired philosophy, their approach to performance, features, and value is quite different.

Engines: Single vs Twin

Under the Thruxton’s sculpted tank lies a 398 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that churns out 42 hp at 9,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
The Continental GT 650, meanwhile, relies on its 648 cc parallel-twin, producing 47 hp at 7,250 rpm and a generous 52 Nm at 5,650 rpm. It also gets a 6-speed gearbox.

On paper, the GT 650 makes more power and torque, but the Thruxton’s lighter frame which will make it feel more agile while cornering.

Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Weight and Size

The Thruxton tips the scales at 183 kg, a full 31 kg lighter than the Continental GT’s 214 kg kerb weight. Both bikes offer a near-identical seat height — 795 mm for the Triumph and 793 mm for the Enfield — which should be manageable for most riders.

The GT’s 174 mm ground clearance and 12.5-litre tank contrast with the Thruxton’s 158 mm clearance and slightly bigger 13-litre fuel capacity.

Triumph Thruxton 400
The Triumph Thruxton 400 gets modern features with retro styling.
Triumph Thruxton 400
The Triumph Thruxton 400 gets modern features with retro styling.

Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Chassis, Suspension & Brakes

Triumph has given the Thruxton a sport-focused setup with USD forks up front and a rear monoshock, complemented by 17-inch wheels wrapped in 110/70 (front) and 150/60 (rear) tyres.

Royal Enfield has stayed true to tradition with telescopic forks, twin rear shocks, and larger 18-inch wheels running 100/90 (front) and 130/70 (rear) tyres.

When it comes to braking hardware, the Continental GT gets slightly larger discs — 320 mm at the front and 240 mm at the rear — compared to the Thruxton’s 300 mm and 230 mm setup. Still, the Triumph’s lighter weight could even the stopping-power equation.

Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Features & Technology

The Thruxton brings modern touches to the retro scene, including all-LED lighting, ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, USB charging, and a slip-and-assist clutch. The instrument cluster blends an analogue dial with a compact LCD screen for essential ride data.

The Continental GT leans heavily into its classic persona, with a twin-pod analogue setup and basic electronic aids like ABS. It doesn’t offer rider-assist tech such as traction control.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Europe
The 648 cc parallel-twin motor produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Europe
The 648 cc parallel-twin motor produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox

Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Price & Value

This is where the gap widens. The Triumph Thruxton 400 is priced at around 2.74 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), while the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 starts from 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai) — roughly 50,000 more.

Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Verdict

The Triumph Thruxton 400 is aimed at riders who want a café racer with modern tech, nimble handling, and a lighter feel, without stretching their budget too far. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 caters to those who crave authentic twin-cylinder character, timeless design, and a more relaxed cruising style, even if it comes with extra weight and cost.

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2025, 16:44 pm IST
