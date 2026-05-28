Royal Enfield Bullet 650 review: This one is all about feel

Royal Enfield ’s 650cc platform has already given us motorcycles like the Interceptor, Continental GT , Super Meteor, Classic and Shotgun. But among all of them, this might just be the one that feels the most emotional.

The Bullet 650 is finally here, and after spending time with it, one thing becomes very clear. This is not simply a Bullet 350 with a bigger engine. This feels like a proper evolution of the Bullet name while staying true to everything that made the motorcycle iconic in the first place.

The Bullet has always been about feel rather than outright numbers, and thankfully, Royal Enfield hasn’t forgotten that.

The Bullet 650 looks properly premium. The attention to detail on the motorcycle is just something else.

Design and road presence

The Bullet 650 immediately grabs attention, not because it looks flashy or aggressive, but because it has an incredible sense of presence.

Royal Enfield has done a fantastic job preserving the traditional Bullet silhouette. You still get the teardrop-shaped fuel tank, the long bench seat, the casquette headlamp and the signature old-school stance that instantly makes it recognisable as a Bullet.

Royal Enfield even added a neat little top hat to the headlight just like we have seen on the Bullet 350.

At the same time, the motorcycle looks far more muscular and substantial than the Bullet 350. The larger proportions suit the Bullet name surprisingly well.

What really stands out though is the attention to detail.

The chrome-finished hubs, beautifully executed handlebar clamp, premium switchgear, peashooter exhausts, the badges that are very similar to the Standard's badges and hand-painted pinstripes all come together to make the motorcycle feel genuinely premium. Even the small top hat detail from the Bullet 350 has made its way here.

Royal Enfield has retained certain retro elements such as the badging on the fuel tank that is reminiscent of the badging found on the Standard 350.

It genuinely feels like a motorcycle built with care.

Especially in black with all the chrome detailing, the Bullet 650 has serious road presence. People notice it instantly. Royal Enfield is also selling the Battleship Blue colour along with the Cannon Black.

Ergonomics and riding triangle

One of the strongest aspects of the Bullet 650 is its riding triangle.

The handlebar is positioned wide and naturally within reach, the footpegs are neutrally set, and the 800 mm seat height makes the motorcycle approachable despite its size.

At the rear, you get a circular LED taillight along with turn indicators. This is not the tail light that you get on the Battalion Black version of the Bullet 350.

The riding posture feels upright, relaxed and commanding.

There’s no sporty lean, no awkward footpeg placement and nothing about the ergonomics feels forced. Whether you’re riding through city traffic or cruising down a highway, the motorcycle immediately feels natural to ride.

The seat itself is surprisingly firm, especially considering the motorcycle’s relaxed nature. But despite that, the overall comfort remains impressive because the ergonomics work so well together.

This genuinely feels like a motorcycle built for spending long hours in the saddle.

Engine performance and character

Powering the Bullet 650 is Royal Enfield’s familiar 647.95 cc parallel-twin engine producing 52.3 Nm of torque and 47.04 Ps of power.

However, what makes this engine special is not the performance figures themselves, but the way it delivers power.

The engine feels smooth, refined and incredibly torquey. You can be in almost any gear at sensible speeds, twist the throttle and the motorcycle simply pulls forward effortlessly. That relaxed, torque-rich delivery perfectly matches the personality of the Bullet.

This engine gives so much character to the motorcycle. There’s a noticeable growl and rumble that gives the engine a sense of personality instead of feeling overly sterile. It is something that you will get addicted to.

The 6-speed gearbox feels slick and shifts cleanly, making highway cruising effortless. However, the clutch is definitely on the heavier side, something riders are likely to notice in heavy traffic conditions.

The engine also generates noticeable heat, although that is expected from a large air-oil cooled twin-cylinder motorcycle.

Ride quality and suspension

The biggest surprise on the Bullet 650 is the suspension setup.

Compared to the Super Meteor 650, the Bullet feels significantly more compliant over rough roads. Where the Super Meteor often transfers sharp bumps directly to the rider, the Bullet 650 handles bad roads with far greater composure.

The motorcycle uses 43 mm telescopic front forks with 120 mm of suspension travel, while the rear gets twin shock absorbers offering 90 mm of wheel travel.

This setup works brilliantly for Indian road conditions.

Potholes, expansion joints and broken surfaces are absorbed much more gracefully than expected for a motorcycle of this size and weight. Royal Enfield has clearly prioritised comfort, and that softer suspension tune suits the Bullet’s laid-back nature perfectly.

The ride quality feels mature, absorbent and relaxed.

Weight, stability and handling

At 243kg kerb, the Bullet 650 is undeniably heavy. You definitely feel that weight while manoeuvring the motorcycle at low speeds or while taking tight U-turns. But once the motorcycle gets moving, it disguises its weight remarkably well.

In fact, that heft actually contributes to the planted and confidence-inspiring feel of the motorcycle. The long 1475 mm wheelbase also plays a major role in giving the bike excellent highway stability.

This is not a sharp corner-carving motorcycle, nor is it trying to be one. However, it never feels nervous or unsettled while cornering. The Bullet 650 holds its line confidently and feels predictable through bends. However, you will have to carry some high speeds for this. Interestingly, ground clearance never became an issue during the ride, either which is something that people were curious about with the Super Meteor 650.

Braking performance

Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc and a 300 mm rear disc paired with dual-channel ABS.

The braking setup offers good bite and reassuring feedback through the lever. There’s enough stopping confidence here for a motorcycle of this size and weight, and the ABS intervention feels smooth without being overly intrusive.

Features and equipment

Despite retaining a very old-school visual identity, the Bullet 650 does get modern features underneath.

The motorcycle comes equipped with LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, Tripper navigation and a USB Type-C charging port. Surprisingly, a USB Type-A port is also located in the left side panel. Royal Enfield has done a good job blending classic styling with modern usability features without making the motorcycle feel overly complicated.

Verdict

The Bullet 650 is probably not a motorcycle you buy with pure logic. Objectively speaking, there are motorcycles that are lighter, faster, sharper and more practical. But that completely misses the point of what the Bullet stands for.

This motorcycle is about emotion.

It’s about the way it looks under sunlight with all that chrome. The way the twin-cylinder engine rumbles while cruising on an open highway. The way it makes you feel every time you ride it.

The Bullet 650 doesn’t feel like a motorcycle trying to impress you with specifications or technology.

Instead, it feels like a motorcycle trying to create a connection with the rider.

And honestly, that’s exactly why people are going to fall in love with it.

The Bullet 650 is not a decision your mind makes.

It’s a decision your heart makes.

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