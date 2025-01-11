Launched in Feb 2023
Category Average: 63.09 kmph
Faast F2T: 75.0 kmph
Category Average: 113.45 km
Faast F2T: 82.5 km
Category Average: 4.41 hrs
Faast F2T: 3.5 hrs
Category Average: 2.43 kwh
Faast F2T: 2.2 kwh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|80-85 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
Okaya EV Faast F2T
₹94,998*
₹94,998*
₹95,000*
₹95,000*
₹89,999*
₹95,605*
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-7 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Range
80-85 Km
Range
80 Km
Range
90 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
140-180 Km
Range
80-110 km
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
2 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2000 W
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
