Okaya EV Faast F2T Front Left View
OKAYA EV Faast F2T

Launched in Feb 2023

₹94,998**Ex-showroom price
Faast F2T Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 63.09 kmph

Faast F2T: 75.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 113.45 km

Faast F2T: 82.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.41 hrs

Faast F2T: 3.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.43 kwh

Faast F2T: 2.2 kwh

Okaya EV Faast F2T Variants
Okaya EV Faast F2T price starts at ₹ 94,998 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹94,998*
75 Kmph
80 Km
Clock
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
Okaya EV Faast F2T Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Okaya EV Faast F2T Images

8 images
Okaya EV Faast F2T Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range80-85 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Okaya EV Faast F2T comparison with similar bikes

Okaya EV Faast F2T
Okaya EV Faast F2B
Stella Automobili Buzz
Tunwal Roma S
Flycon T3
Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus
₹94,998*
₹94,998*
₹95,000*
₹95,000*
₹89,999*
₹95,605*
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-7 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Range
80-85 Km
Range
80 Km
Range
90 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
140-180 Km
Range
80-110 km
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
2 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2000 W
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingFaast F2T vs Faast F2BFaast F2T vs BuzzFaast F2T vs Roma SFaast F2T vs T3Faast F2T vs EasyGo Plus
Popular Okaya EV Bikes

Okaya EV Faast F2T EMI

Select Variant:
STD
75 Kmph | 80-85 Km
₹ 94,998*
Select Variant
STD
75 Kmph | 80-85 Km
₹94,998*
EMI ₹1543.11/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
