Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO on road price in Durg starts from Rs. 7.73 Lakhs. The on road price for Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO top variant goes up to Rs. 7.84 Lakhs in Durg. The lowest price model is Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Matte Grey and the most priced model is Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Milano Red. Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO on road price breakup in Durg includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Matte Grey ₹ 7.73 Lakhs Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Mstelize White ₹ 7.84 Lakhs Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Scrambler Indigo Blue ₹ 7.84 Lakhs Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Milano Red ₹ 7.84 Lakhs