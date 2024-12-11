What is the on-road price of KTM 50 SX in Howrah? The on-road price of KTM 50 SX STD in Howrah is Rs. 5.27 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 50 SX in Howrah? The RTO charges for KTM 50 SX STD in Howrah amount to Rs. 38,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 50 SX in Howrah? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 50 SX in Howrah is Rs. 10,676.