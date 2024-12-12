What is the on-road price of KTM 50 SX in Faridabad? The on-road price of KTM 50 SX STD in Faridabad is Rs. 5.27 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 50 SX in Faridabad? The RTO charges for KTM 50 SX STD in Faridabad amount to Rs. 38,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 50 SX in Faridabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 50 SX in Faridabad is Rs. 10,676.