What is the on-road price of Keeway K300 SF in Surat? The on-road price of Keeway K300 SF STD in Surat is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Keeway K300 SF in Surat? The RTO charges for Keeway K300 SF STD in Surat amount to Rs. 25,466, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Keeway K300 SF in Surat? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Keeway K300 SF in Surat is Rs. 4,177.