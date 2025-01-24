What is the on-road price of Keeway K300 SF in Jaipur? The on-road price of Keeway K300 SF STD in Jaipur is Rs. 1.91 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Keeway K300 SF in Jaipur? The RTO charges for Keeway K300 SF STD in Jaipur amount to Rs. 10,140, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Keeway K300 SF in Jaipur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Keeway K300 SF in Jaipur is Rs. 3,866.