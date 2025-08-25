Sport Scout SixtyPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Indian Sport Scout Sixty
JUST LAUNCHED

INDIAN Sport Scout Sixty

₹13.28 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Indian Sport Scout Sixty Price:

Indian Sport Scout Sixty is priced at Rs. 13.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian Sport Scout Sixty?

The Indian Sport Scout Sixty is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Sport Scout Sixty?

Indian Sport Scout Sixty comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Sport Scout Sixty?

Indian Sport Scout Sixty rivals are Harley-Davidson Nightster, Indian Scout Sixty Bobber , Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Triumph Bonneville Bobber.

Sport Scout Sixty Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 999.0 cc

Sport Scout Sixty: 999.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 97.95 ps

Sport Scout Sixty: 86.17 ps

Indian Sport Scout Sixty Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Nightster

13.39 - 14.29 Lakhs
Sport Scout SixtyvsNightster

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber

12.99 Lakhs
Sport Scout SixtyvsScout Sixty Bobber
UPCOMING

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

14.4 - 15 Lakhs
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

12.05 - 12.85 Lakhs
Sport Scout SixtyvsBonneville Speedmaster

Triumph Speed Twin 1200

12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs
Sport Scout SixtyvsSpeed Twin 1200

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

12.05 - 12.65 Lakhs
Sport Scout SixtyvsBonneville Bobber

Indian Sport Scout Sixty Variants

Indian Sport Scout Sixty price starts at ₹ 13.28 Lakhs
1 Variant Available
Sport Scout Sixty STD₹13.28 Lakhs
999 cc
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Indian Sport Scout Sixty Images

1 images
Indian Sport Scout Sixty Specifications and Features

Max Power86.17 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque88 Nm
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Indian Sport Scout Sixty comparison with similar bikes

Indian Sport Scout Sixty
Harley-Davidson Nightster
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
Triumph Speed Twin 1200
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Ducati Monster
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
KTM 350 EXC-F
Suzuki Katana
₹13.28 Lakhs*
₹13.39 Lakhs*
₹12.99 Lakhs*
₹12.05 Lakhs*
₹12.75 Lakhs*
₹12.05 Lakhs*
₹12.95 Lakhs*
₹13.49 Lakhs*
₹12.96 Lakhs*
₹13.61 Lakhs*
Power
86.17 PS
Power
89.7 PS
Power
-
Power
78 PS
Power
105 PS
Power
78 PS
Power
112.54 PS
Power
136 PS
Power
-
Power
152.27 PS
Torque
88 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
87 Nm
Torque
106 Nm
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
106 Nm
Torque
93.16 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
106 Nm
Engine
999 cc
Engine
975 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
937 cc
Engine
1099 cc
Engine
349.7 cc
Engine
999 cc
Kerb Weight
241 Kg
Kerb Weight
225 kg
Kerb Weight
243 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
251 kg
Kerb Weight
186 kg
Kerb Weight
238 kg
Kerb Weight
107 kg
Kerb Weight
217 kg
Length
2206 mm
Length
2265 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2220 mm
Length
-
Length
2100 mm
Length
-
Length
2130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Indian Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Techno Automobiles, Arjan Garh
999 Aya Nagar, Near Arjan Garh Metro Station,MG Road,Delhi 110047
+91 - 9650600955
Popular Indian Bikes

Indian Sport Scout Sixty EMI

Select Variant:
STD
999 cc | 86.17 PS
₹ 13.28 Lakhs
STD
999 cc | 86.17 PS
₹13.28 Lakhs
EMI ₹22957.23/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5% interest rate
Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Cruiser Bikes

Indian Sport Scout Sixty FAQs

Which is the top variant of Indian Sport Scout Sixty?

Indian Sport Scout Sixty comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Indian Sport Scout Sixty?

The Indian Sport Scout Sixty boasts a 999 cc engine, generating a max power of 86.17 PS.

How many variants does the Indian Sport Scout Sixty have, and what is the price range?

The Indian Sport Scout Sixty offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 13.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

