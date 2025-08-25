Indian Sport Scout Sixty is priced at Rs. 13.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Indian Sport Scout Sixty is available in 1 variant - STD.
Indian Sport Scout Sixty comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Indian Sport Scout Sixty rivals are Harley-Davidson Nightster, Indian Scout Sixty Bobber , Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Triumph Bonneville Bobber.
|Max Power
|86.17 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|88 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Indian Sport Scout Sixty
₹13.28 Lakhs*
₹13.39 Lakhs*
₹12.99 Lakhs*
₹12.05 Lakhs*
₹12.75 Lakhs*
₹12.05 Lakhs*
₹12.95 Lakhs*
₹13.49 Lakhs*
₹12.96 Lakhs*
₹13.61 Lakhs*
Power
86.17 PS
Power
89.7 PS
Power
-
Power
78 PS
Power
105 PS
Power
78 PS
Power
112.54 PS
Power
136 PS
Power
-
Power
152.27 PS
Torque
88 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
87 Nm
Torque
106 Nm
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
106 Nm
Torque
93.16 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
106 Nm
Engine
999 cc
Engine
975 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
937 cc
Engine
1099 cc
Engine
349.7 cc
Engine
999 cc
Kerb Weight
241 Kg
Kerb Weight
225 kg
Kerb Weight
243 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
251 kg
Kerb Weight
186 kg
Kerb Weight
238 kg
Kerb Weight
107 kg
Kerb Weight
217 kg
Length
2206 mm
Length
2265 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2220 mm
Length
-
Length
2100 mm
Length
-
Length
2130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
