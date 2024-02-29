Honda SP 125 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 99,530. The on road price for Honda SP 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.04 Lakhs in New Delhi. The lowest Honda SP 125 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 99,530. The on road price for Honda SP 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.04 Lakhs in New Delhi. The lowest price model is Honda SP 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda SP 125 Sports Edition. Visit your nearest Honda SP 125 dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Honda SP 125 on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda SP 125 is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in New Delhi, Honda Shine which starts at Rs. 79,800 in New Delhi and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Honda SP 125 Drum ₹ 99,530 Honda SP 125 Disc ₹ 1.04 Lakhs Honda SP 125 Sports Edition ₹ 1.04 Lakhs