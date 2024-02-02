Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Shine on road price in Sohna starts from Rs. 89,360.
The on road price for Honda Shine top variant goes up to Rs. 93,670 in Sohna.
The lowest price model is Honda Shine
The lowest price model is Honda Shine Drum OBD2 and the most priced model is Honda Shine Disc OBD2.
Honda Shine on road price breakup in Sohna includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Shine is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Sohna, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Sohna and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Sohna.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Shine Drum OBD2 ₹ 89,360 Honda Shine Disc OBD2 ₹ 93,670
