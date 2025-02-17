What is the on-road price of Honda Shine 125 in Gadwal? The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Gadwal is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 in Gadwal? The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Gadwal amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Gadwal? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Gadwal is Rs. 1,959.