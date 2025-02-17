What is the on-road price of Honda Shine 125 in Boisar? The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Boisar is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 in Boisar? The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Boisar amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Boisar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Boisar is Rs. 1,959.