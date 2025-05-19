Honda Rebel 500 Price:

Honda Rebel 500 is priced at Rs. 5.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Honda Rebel 500?

The Honda Rebel 500 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Honda Rebel 500 colour options?

Honda Rebel 500 comes in one colour options: Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Honda Rebel 500?

Honda Rebel 500 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 471 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Honda Rebel 500?

Honda Rebel 500 rivals are Kawasaki Eliminator, Keeway V302C.