Launch Date: 19 May 2025
Category Average: 451.0 cc
Rebel 500: 471.0 cc
Category Average: 40.37 ps
Rebel 500: 46.22 ps
Honda Rebel 500 is priced at Rs. 5.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Honda Rebel 500 is available in 1 variant - STD.
Honda Rebel 500 comes in one colour options: Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic.
Honda Rebel 500 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 471 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Honda Rebel 500 rivals are Kawasaki Eliminator, Keeway V302C.
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|46.22 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|43.3 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|471 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Honda Rebel 500
₹5.12 Lakhs*
₹5.62 Lakhs*
₹4.29 Lakhs*
Power
46.22 PS
Power
45 PS
Power
29.9 PS
Torque
43.3 Nm
Torque
42.6 Nm
Torque
26.5 Nm
Engine
471 cc
Engine
451 cc
Engine
298 cc
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Kerb Weight
176 kg
Kerb Weight
167 kg
Length
2205 mm
Length
2250 mm
Length
2120 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
|Currently viewing
|Rebel 500 vs Eliminator
|Rebel 500 vs V302C
Popular Honda Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price