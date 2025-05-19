Rebel 500PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersNews
Honda Rebel 500 Front Right View
JUST LAUNCHED
View all Images

HONDA Rebel 500

Launch Date: 19 May 2025

₹5.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Rebel 500 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 451.0 cc

Rebel 500: 471.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 40.37 ps

Rebel 500: 46.22 ps

Honda Rebel 500 Latest Update

Latest News:

Honda Rebel 500 launched in India with a price tag of ₹5.12 lakh. Check details
Auto recap, May 15: Citroen C3 CNG launched, Flying Flea C6 launch timeline revealed and more

Honda Rebel 500 Price:

Honda Rebel 500 is priced at Rs. 5.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Honda Rebel 500?

The Honda Rebel 500 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Honda Rebel 500 colour options?

Honda Rebel 500 comes in one colour options: Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Honda Rebel 500?

Honda Rebel 500 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 471 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Honda Rebel 500?

Honda Rebel 500 rivals are Kawasaki Eliminator, Keeway V302C.

Honda Rebel 500 Variants
Honda Rebel 500 price starts at ₹ 5.12 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Rebel 500 STD₹5.12 Lakhs*
471 cc
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Honda Rebel 500 Images

14 images
Honda Rebel 500 Colours

Honda Rebel 500 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Matt gunpowder black metallic

Honda Rebel 500 Specifications and Features

Max Power46.22 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque43.3 Nm
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine471 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Honda Rebel 500 comparison with similar bikes

Honda Rebel 500
Kawasaki Eliminator
Keeway V302C
₹5.12 Lakhs*
₹5.62 Lakhs*
₹4.29 Lakhs*
Power
46.22 PS
Power
45 PS
Power
29.9 PS
Torque
43.3 Nm
Torque
42.6 Nm
Torque
26.5 Nm
Engine
471 cc
Engine
451 cc
Engine
298 cc
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Kerb Weight
176 kg
Kerb Weight
167 kg
Length
2205 mm
Length
2250 mm
Length
2120 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Currently viewingRebel 500 vs EliminatorRebel 500 vs V302C
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Honda Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Celebrate Honda
59-60 Arjun Nagar Road , Jagat Puri, Near Pnb Bank , Pillar No. 62, Delhi 110031
+91 - 9821398525
Celebrate Honda
X-1720, Rajgarh Colony Jheel Scooter Market, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9871481119
Globus Honda
A-22, Gujranwala Town Part I, Main G.T. Road, New Delhi., Delhi 110034
+91 - 8826993162
Globus Honda
3/4 -A, Amar Park , Zakhira, New Rohtak Road, Delhi 110084
+91 - 8826993156
Malwa Honda
A-250 ,Shaheen Bagh ,Abulfazal Enclave -2,Jamia,Okhla, Delhi 110062
+91 - 9266802217
Malwa Honda
A-9, Main Devli Road, Khanpur, Delhi 110062
+91 - 9266802215
Popular Honda Bikes

Explore Other Options

Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Cruiser Bikes
