The Rebel 500 STD, is listed at ₹6.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Rebel 500 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Rebel 500 STD is available in 1 colour option: Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic.
The Rebel 500 STD is powered by a 471 cc engine.
In the Rebel 500's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Eliminator priced ₹5.62 Lakhs.
The Rebel 500 STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.