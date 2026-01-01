hamburger icon
Rebel 500
Honda Rebel 500 Front Right View
1/14
Honda Rebel 500 Rear Right View
2/14
Honda Rebel 500 Right View
3/14
Honda Rebel 500 Headlight
4/14
Honda Rebel 500 Taillight
5/14
Honda Rebel 500 Speedometer
6/14

Honda Rebel 500 STD

6.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda Rebel 500 Key Specs
Engine471 cc
Rebel 500 STD

Rebel 500 STD Prices

The Rebel 500 STD, is listed at ₹6.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Rebel 500 STD Mileage

All variants of the Rebel 500 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Rebel 500 STD Colours

The Rebel 500 STD is available in 1 colour option: Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Rebel 500 STD Engine and Transmission

The Rebel 500 STD is powered by a 471 cc engine.

Rebel 500 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Rebel 500's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Eliminator priced ₹5.62 Lakhs.

Rebel 500 STD Specs & Features

The Rebel 500 STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Honda Rebel 500 STD Price

Rebel 500 STD

₹6.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,49,469
RTO
43,957
Insurance
25,845
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,19,271
EMI@13,311/mo
Honda Rebel 500 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11.2 L
Length
2205 mm
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm
Height
1090 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Saddle Height
690 mm
Width
820 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 inch, Rear :-406.4 inch
Front Brake Diameter
296 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16, Rear :- 150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
153 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
46.22 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm
Max Torque
43.3 Nm @ 6000rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
471 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 stroke, 8 valve, Parallel Twin Cylinder Engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
67 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Showa twin shock

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Honda Rebel 500 STD EMI
EMI11,979 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
5,57,343
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
5,57,343
Interest Amount
1,61,425
Payable Amount
7,18,768

Honda Rebel 500 Alternatives

Kawasaki Eliminator

Kawasaki Eliminator

5.62 LakhsEx-Showroom
Rebel 500vsEliminator

view all specs and features

