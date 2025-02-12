Honda Gold Wing

To tap into the luxury biking segment, Honda Gold Wing Tour has arrived in India in 2022. This bike will be available in India via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route from Japan.

Honda Gold Wing Price:

The bike comes only in one dual-clutch transmission with an airbag with an ex-showroom price of around Rs 39 lakh, making it one of the most expensive bikes offered by the Japanese brand.

Honda Gold Wing Features:

Staying true to its segment, Honda Gold Wing has tons of features on offers like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto system. It comprises full-LED illumination that includes dual fog lights, auto-canceling indicators, an electronically-adjustable windscreen, and a speaker system. It provides Bluetooth connectivity and has two USB Type-C too. On the handlebar, there is Cruise Control Switch too, which gets operated by TBW [throttle by wire). Another cool feature is the front indicators that have the facility of auto-cancel. The system compares the front and rear wheel speed differences and estimates when to turn off the indicator.

Honda Gold Wing Performance:

The 1833-cc engine is liquid-cooled, four-stroke 24 valves and SOHC Flat-6. It produces a maximum power output of 93kW at 5,500 rpm and a torque of 170 Nm at 4,500 rpm. As far as suspension is concerned, the one on the front is a double wishbone and the rear is equipped with a pro-link. Its estimated top speed is 230 kmph.

Honda Gold Wing Capacity:

The latest version features an updated design for the pillion seats that is leather-made for better comfort. The pillion rider will also get a backrest that is adjustable from 16 to 23°. The trunk capacity has improved from 50 to 61L to store a lot of things. The fuel tank capacity is 21.1 litres.

Honda Gold Wing Rivals:

Some of the rivals of Gold Wing are Indian Springfield Dark Horse, Harley Davidson Street Glide Special, and Harley Davidson Road King.