Launched in Jun 2021
Category Average: 1833.0 cc
Gold Wing: 1833.0 cc
Category Average: 17.07 kmpl
Gold Wing: 14 kmpl
Category Average: 122.75 ps
Gold Wing: 126.4 ps
Category Average: 160.0 kmph
Gold Wing: 230.0 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|126.4 PS
|Body Type
|Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1833 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|230 kmph
Honda Gold Wing
₹39.16 Lakhs*
₹41.79 Lakhs*
₹34.26 Lakhs*
₹32 Lakhs*
₹33 Lakhs*
₹36.97 Lakhs*
₹36.97 Lakhs*
₹43.49 Lakhs*
₹33 Lakhs*
Power
126.4 PS
Power
93.8 PS
Power
-
Power
122 PS
Power
160.4 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Power
74 PS
Power
160.4 PS
Torque
170 Nm
Torque
158 Nm
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
180 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
180 Nm
Engine
1833 cc
Engine
1868 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1649 cc
Engine
1769 cc
Engine
1768 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1649 cc
Kerb Weight
390 kg
Kerb Weight
387 kg
Kerb Weight
373 kg
Kerb Weight
373 kg
Kerb Weight
367 kg
Kerb Weight
377 kg
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Kerb Weight
412 kg
Kerb Weight
358 kg
Length
2615 mm
Length
2430 mm
Length
2506 mm
Length
2506 mm
Length
2470 mm
Length
2500.7 mm
Length
-
Length
2656 mm
Length
2489 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
|Currently viewing
|Gold Wing vs Road Glide
|Gold Wing vs Chieftain Limited
|Gold Wing vs Chieftain Dark Horse
|Gold Wing vs K 1600 Grand America
|Gold Wing vs Challenger
|Gold Wing vs Challenger Dark Horse
|Gold Wing vs Roadmaster
|Gold Wing vs K 1600 GTL
Popular Honda Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price