Gold WingPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Honda Gold Wing Front Right View
View all Images

HONDA Gold Wing

Launched in Jun 2021

Review & Win ₹2000
₹39.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Check Offers

Gold Wing Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1833.0 cc

Gold Wing: 1833.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 17.07 kmpl

Gold Wing: 14 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 122.75 ps

Gold Wing: 126.4 ps

Speed

Category Average: 160.0 kmph

Gold Wing: 230.0 kmph

View all Gold Wing Specs and Features

Honda Gold Wing Latest Update

Latest News:

Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition revealed, gets more features and colours
Honda Gold Wing tourer recalled in India. Here’s why

Honda Gold Wing
To tap into the luxury biking segment, Honda Gold Wing Tour has arrived in India in 2022. This bike will be available in India via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route from Japan.
Honda Gold Wing Price:
The bike comes only in one dual-clutch transmission with an airbag with an ex-showroom price of around Rs 39 lakh, making it one of the most expensive bikes offered by the Japanese brand.
Honda Gold Wing Features:
Staying true to its segment, Honda Gold Wing has tons of features on offers like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto system. It comprises full-LED illumination that includes dual fog lights, auto-canceling indicators, an electronically-adjustable windscreen, and a speaker system. It provides Bluetooth connectivity and has two USB Type-C too. On the handlebar, there is Cruise Control Switch too, which gets operated by TBW [throttle by wire). Another cool feature is the front indicators that have the facility of auto-cancel. The system compares the front and rear wheel speed differences and estimates when to turn off the indicator.
Honda Gold Wing Performance:
The 1833-cc engine is liquid-cooled, four-stroke 24 valves and SOHC Flat-6. It produces a maximum power output of 93kW at 5,500 rpm and a torque of 170 Nm at 4,500 rpm. As far as suspension is concerned, the one on the front is a double wishbone and the rear is equipped with a pro-link. Its estimated top speed is 230 kmph.
Honda Gold Wing Capacity:
The latest version features an updated design for the pillion seats that is leather-made for better comfort. The pillion rider will also get a backrest that is adjustable from 16 to 23°. The trunk capacity has improved from 50 to 61L to store a lot of things. The fuel tank capacity is 21.1 litres.
Honda Gold Wing Rivals:
Some of the rivals of Gold Wing are Indian Springfield Dark Horse, Harley Davidson Street Glide Special, and Harley Davidson Road King.
Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Gold Wing.
VS
Honda Gold Wing
Indian Chieftain Limited
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
Tap here to expand
Honda Gold Wing Variants
Honda Gold Wing price starts at ₹ 39.16 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Gold Wing DCT Plus Airbag₹39.16 Lakhs*
1833 cc
230 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 12 V, 20 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel
Reverse Assist
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Honda Gold Wing Images

7 images
View All Gold Wing Images

Honda Gold Wing Specifications and Features

Max Power126.4 PS
Body TypeTourer Bikes
Max Torque170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Charging PointYes
Mileage14 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1833 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed230 kmph
View all Gold Wing specs and features

Honda Gold Wing comparison with similar bikes

Honda Gold Wing
Harley-Davidson Road Glide
Indian Chieftain Limited
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
BMW K 1600 Grand America
Indian Challenger
Indian Challenger Dark Horse
Indian Roadmaster
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹39.16 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹41.79 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹34.26 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹32 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹33 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹36.97 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹36.97 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹43.49 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹33 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Power
126.4 PS
Power
93.8 PS
Power
-
Power
122 PS
Power
160.4 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Power
74 PS
Power
160.4 PS
Torque
170 Nm
Torque
158 Nm
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
180 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
180 Nm
Engine
1833 cc
Engine
1868 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1649 cc
Engine
1769 cc
Engine
1768 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1649 cc
Kerb Weight
390 kg
Kerb Weight
387 kg
Kerb Weight
373 kg
Kerb Weight
373 kg
Kerb Weight
367 kg
Kerb Weight
377 kg
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Kerb Weight
412 kg
Kerb Weight
358 kg
Length
2615 mm
Length
2430 mm
Length
2506 mm
Length
2506 mm
Length
2470 mm
Length
2500.7 mm
Length
-
Length
2656 mm
Length
2489 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
Currently viewingGold Wing vs Road GlideGold Wing vs Chieftain LimitedGold Wing vs Chieftain Dark HorseGold Wing vs K 1600 Grand AmericaGold Wing vs ChallengerGold Wing vs Challenger Dark HorseGold Wing vs RoadmasterGold Wing vs K 1600 GTL
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Honda Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Celebrate Honda
59-60 Arjun Nagar Road , Jagat Puri, Near Pnb Bank , Pillar No. 62, Delhi 110031
+91 - 9821398525
Celebrate Honda
X-1720, Rajgarh Colony Jheel Scooter Market, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9871481119
Globus Honda
A-22, Gujranwala Town Part I, Main G.T. Road, New Delhi., Delhi 110034
+91 - 8826993162
Globus Honda
3/4 -A, Amar Park , Zakhira, New Rohtak Road, Delhi 110084
+91 - 8826993156
Malwa Honda
A-250 ,Shaheen Bagh ,Abulfazal Enclave -2,Jamia,Okhla, Delhi 110062
+91 - 9266802217
Malwa Honda
A-9, Main Devli Road, Khanpur, Delhi 110062
+91 - 9266802215
See All Honda Dealers in Delhi

Popular Honda Bikes

View all Honda Bikes
View all Upcoming Honda Bikes

Honda Gold Wing EMI

Select Variant:
DCT Plus Airbag
1833 cc | 126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
₹ 39.16 Lakhs*
Select Variant
DCT Plus Airbag
1833 cc | 126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
₹39.16 Lakhs*
EMI ₹67155.31/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Tourer Bikes
Tourer Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Tourer Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesHonda BikesHonda Gold Wing