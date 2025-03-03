What is the on-road price of Honda Activa E in Mahasamund? The on-road price of Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo in Mahasamund is Rs. 1.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Activa E in Mahasamund? The RTO charges for Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo in Mahasamund amount to Rs. 30,289, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Activa E in Mahasamund? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Activa E in Mahasamund is Rs. 2,955.