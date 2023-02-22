Hero Xoom 110 on road price in Trivandrum starts from Rs. 93,610. The on road price for Hero Xoom 110 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Trivandrum. The lowest price model Hero Xoom 110 on road price in Trivandrum starts from Rs. 93,610. The on road price for Hero Xoom 110 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Trivandrum. The lowest price model is Hero Xoom 110 LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom 110 ZX. Visit your nearest Hero Xoom 110 dealers and showrooms in Trivandrum for best offers. Hero Xoom 110 on road price breakup in Trivandrum includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 110 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Trivandrum, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Trivandrum and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Trivandrum. Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom 110 LX ₹ 93,610 Hero Xoom 110 VX ₹ 97,610 Hero Xoom 110 ZX ₹ 1.03 Lakhs