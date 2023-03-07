Hero Super Splendor XTEC on road price in Cuddalore starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Super Splendor XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Cuddalore.
The
The lowest price model is Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum and the most priced model is Hero Super Splendor XTEC Disc.
Visit your nearest
Hero Super Splendor XTEC dealers and showrooms in Cuddalore for best offers.
Hero Super Splendor XTEC on road price breakup in Cuddalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Super Splendor XTEC is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Cuddalore, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Cuddalore and Yamaha RX 100 starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Cuddalore.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum ₹ 1.05 Lakhs Hero Super Splendor XTEC Disc ₹ 1.10 Lakhs
