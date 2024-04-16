HT Auto
HomeNew BikesHeroMavrick 440On Road Price in Raichur

Hero Mavrick 440 On Road Price in Raichur

Hero Mavrick 440 Front Left View
Hero Mavrick 440 Front Right Side View
Hero Mavrick 440 Front View
Hero Mavrick 440 Left View
Hero Mavrick 440 Rear Left View
Hero Mavrick 440 Rear Right View
1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Raichur
Mavrick 440 Price in Raichur

Hero Mavrick 440 on road price in Raichur starts from Rs. 2.36 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Mavrick 440 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.63 Lakhs in Raichur. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Mavrick 440 Base₹ 2.36 Lakhs
Hero Mavrick 440 Mid₹ 2.52 Lakhs
Hero Mavrick 440 Top₹ 2.63 Lakhs
...Read More

Hero Mavrick 440 Variant Wise Price List in Raichur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Base
₹2.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
440 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,000
RTO
15,920
Insurance
20,961
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Raichur)
2,35,881
EMI@5,070/mo
Mid
₹2.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
440 cc
Top
₹2.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
440 cc
Hero Mavrick 440 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Classic 350 Price in Raichur
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bullet 350 Price in Raichur
UPCOMING
Honda Rebel 500

Honda Rebel 500

2.25 - 4.5 Lakhs
Check Rebel 500 details
Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa 42 Bobber

2.1 - 2.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
42 Bobber Price in Raichur
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hness CB350 Price in Raichur
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

2.03 - 2.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Meteor 350 Price in Raichur

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Hero Mavrick 440 News

Customer deliveries commenced across India. Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp handed over the bikes to a few customers at Gurugram.
Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries commence in India
16 Apr 2024
Hero Mavrick 440 will only be sold through Hero's Premia dealerships.
Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to start from 15th April
12 Apr 2024
The Hero Mavrick 440 is the brand's flagship offering and will be distributed by MotoGB in the UK
Made-in-India Hero Mavrick 440 to be launched in the UK later this year
19 Mar 2024
Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
3 Mar 2024
Deliveries for the Hero Mavrick 440 will begin from April 15 onwards, while bookings are already open
Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to begin on April 15
20 Feb 2024
Hero Mavrick 440 Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
Latest Bikes in India 2024

Aprilia Tuareg 660

Aprilia Tuareg 660

18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

10.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Numeros Diplos pro

Numeros Diplos pro

1.38 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Numeros Diplos i-pro

Numeros Diplos i-pro

1.52 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Suzuki DR-Z50

Suzuki DR-Z50

2.55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
TVS Zeppelin R

TVS Zeppelin R

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta Brutale 800

16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details