Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Anantnag starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Anantnag starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Karizma XMR dealers and showrooms in Anantnag for best offers. Hero Karizma XMR on road price breakup in Anantnag includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Karizma XMR is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 V2 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Anantnag, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Anantnag and Bajaj Pulsar NS400 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Anantnag. Variants On-Road Price Hero Karizma XMR STD ₹ 1.92 Lakhs