Stylish, smooth, and fuel-efficient city companion

I’ve been using the Hero Glamour for the past 8 months, and I must say it lives up to its name. The bike has a stylish and sleek look that definitely stands out, especially the modern graphics and LED headlamp. It's perfect for daily commutes, offering a smooth and comfortable ride even on bumpy roads. The performance is quite impressive for a 125cc engine — it picks up well and doesn’t feel underpowered in city traffic. The mileage is around 55–60 km/l in real conditions, which is great for someone like me who travels 40 km daily. The i3S technology is genuinely helpful in saving fuel. Servicing is affordable and Hero’s service network is widespread, so you won’t have trouble finding a nearby center. I haven’t faced any major issues yet, and routine servicing has kept it running smoothly. The digital-analog meter is also quite handy and gives all necessary info at a glance. Overall, it’s a great value-for-money bike with a balance of looks, mileage, and performance. Highly recommended for daily riders.

By: Md Sarwar ( Jul 22, 2025 )