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HERO Glamour Mileage

₹81,063 - 84,751*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1644
4.4
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Hero Glamour Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 65 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual 65 kmpl

Hero Glamour Variants Wise Mileage

Hero Glamour price starts at ₹ 81,063 and goes up to ₹ 84,751 (Ex-showroom). Hero Glamour comes in 2 variants. Hero Glamour's top variant is New Disc.
2 Variants Available
Glamour New Drum
125 cc
95 kmph
₹81,063*
Glamour New Disc
125 cc
95 kmph
₹84,751*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero Glamour Alternatives

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

86,128 - 90,028
Mileage: 69 kmpl
Check OffersSuper Splendor XTEC MileageGlamourvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
Mileage: 63 kmpl
Check OffersGlamour XTEC MileageGlamourvsGlamour XTEC
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

76,691 - 78,074
Mileage: 70 kmpl
Check OffersPassion Plus MileageGlamourvsPassion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

74,902 - 77,437
+2
Mileage: 70 kmpl
Check OffersSplendor Plus MileageGlamourvsSplendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
Mileage: 73 kmpl
Check OffersSplendor Plus XTEC MileageGlamourvsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Glamour X

Hero Glamour X

82,967 - 92,186
Mileage: 65 kmpl
Check OffersGlamour X MileageGlamourvsGlamour X

Hero Glamour Visual Comparison

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Hero Glamour User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Stylish, smooth, and fuel-efficient city companion
I’ve been using the Hero Glamour for the past 8 months, and I must say it lives up to its name. The bike has a stylish and sleek look that definitely stands out, especially the modern graphics and LED headlamp. It's perfect for daily commutes, offering a smooth and comfortable ride even on bumpy roads. The performance is quite impressive for a 125cc engine — it picks up well and doesn’t feel underpowered in city traffic. The mileage is around 55–60 km/l in real conditions, which is great for someone like me who travels 40 km daily. The i3S technology is genuinely helpful in saving fuel. Servicing is affordable and Hero’s service network is widespread, so you won’t have trouble finding a nearby center. I haven’t faced any major issues yet, and routine servicing has kept it running smoothly. The digital-analog meter is also quite handy and gives all necessary info at a glance. Overall, it’s a great value-for-money bike with a balance of looks, mileage, and performance. Highly recommended for daily riders.
By: Md Sarwar (Jul 22, 2025)
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Perfect for family bike
It's been 6 years and still a good bike and giving 50 km per 1 ltr and its no have much problem it's my first bike from hero and it's giving good service till now.
By: Sajjat kayal (Jul 22, 2025)
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