In 2026 Hero Glamour or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
Glamour vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Super splendor xtec
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 84,448
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|69 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|10.53 PS PS
|10.84 PS PS