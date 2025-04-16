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Hero Glamour vs Hero Super Splendor XTEC

In 2026 Hero Glamour or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
Glamour vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Super splendor xtec
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 81,063₹ 84,448
Mileage65 kmpl69 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc124.7 cc
Power10.53 PS PS10.84 PS PS

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹84,448*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Glamour Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L12 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Length
2042 mm2042 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1267 mm
Kerb Weight
121 kg122 kg
Height
1090 mm1092 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm793 mm
Width
720 mm729 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
10.53 PS @ 7500 rpm10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 StrokeAir Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5-Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm52.4 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers5 Step Adjustable Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 StrokeTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesTFT Screen
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,81898,284
Ex-Showroom Price
81,06384,448
RTO
6,4857,056
Insurance
6,2706,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0162,112

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamourundefined | Petrol | Manual₹81,063 - 84,751**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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