hamburger icon
GlamourPriceMileageSpecifications
Hero Glamour Left View
1/11
Hero Glamour Right View
2/11
Hero Glamour Front Right View
3/11
Hero Glamour Rear Right View
4/11
Hero Glamour Engine View
5/11
Hero Glamour Fuel Tank View
View all Images
6/11

Hero Glamour New Drum

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
93,818*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
55 Offers Available
Check Offers
Hero Glamour Key Specs
Engine125 cc
View all Glamour specs and features

Glamour New Drum

Glamour New Drum Prices

The Glamour New Drum, is listed at ₹93,818 (ex-showroom).

Glamour New Drum Mileage

All variants of the Glamour offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Glamour New Drum Colours

The Glamour New Drum is available in 5 colour options: Black Sports Red, Black Metallic Silver, Candy Blazing Red, Gun Metal Black Sliver, Techno Blue Mette Black.

Glamour New Drum Engine and Transmission

The Glamour New Drum is powered by a 125 cc engine.

Glamour New Drum vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Glamour's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Super Splendor XTEC priced between ₹86.13 Thousands - 90.03 Thousands or the Honda Shine 125 priced between ₹80.85 Thousands - 85.21 Thousands.

Glamour New Drum Specs & Features

The Glamour New Drum has Pass Switch, i3s Technology, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Hero Glamour New Drum Price

Glamour New Drum

₹ 93,818*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
81,063
RTO
6,485
Insurance
6,270
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,818
EMI@2,017/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
Close

Hero Glamour New Drum Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2042 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm
Kerb Weight
121 kg
Height
1090 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm
Width
720 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
95 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
10.53 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
125 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 Stroke

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
i3s Technology
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Hero Glamour New Drum Offers
Bring Home Hero Glamour : Exchange Bonus up to Rs....
Applicable on glamournew-drum & 1 more variant
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
View All Offers
Hero Glamour New Drum EMI
EMI1,815 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
84,436
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
84,436
Interest Amount
24,456
Payable Amount
1,08,892

Hero Glamour other Variants

Glamour New Disc

₹ 97,880*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,751
RTO
6,780
Insurance
6,349
On-Road Price in Delhi
97,880
EMI@2,104/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
Close

Hero Glamour Alternatives

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

86,128 - 90,028Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GlamourvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Honda Shine 125

Honda Shine 125

80,852 - 85,211Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GlamourvsShine 125
Honda Livo

Honda Livo

81,651 - 85,651Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GlamourvsLivo
Honda Shine

Honda Shine

80,852 - 86,211Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GlamourvsShine

Popular Commuter Bikes

Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

90,272 - 1.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Freedom Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

68,077 - 90,989Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar 125 Neon Price in Delhi
BMW CE-02

BMW CE-02

4.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CE-02 Price in Delhi
GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Texa Price in Delhi
Hero Glamour X

Hero Glamour X

82,967 - 92,186Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Glamour X Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Commuter Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details