In 2026 Hero Glamour or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl.
Glamour vs Passion Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Passion plus
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 80,328
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|71 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|10.53 PS PS
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS