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Hero Glamour vs Hero Passion Plus

In 2026 Hero Glamour or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl.
Glamour vs Passion Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Passion plus
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 81,063₹ 80,328
Mileage65 kmpl71 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc97.2 cc
Power10.53 PS PS21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,691*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Glamour Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L11 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm168 mm
Length
2042 mm1982 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1235 mm
Kerb Weight
121 kg115 kg
Height
1090 mm1087 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm790 mm
Width
720 mm770 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
10.53 PS @ 7500 rpm8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm49.5 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualConstant mesh, 4 speed
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc97.2 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 StrokeAir cooled, 4 stroke
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet multi plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 SpeedYes
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Bore
52.4 mm50 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTwin tube
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 StrokeTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,81889,003
Ex-Showroom Price
81,06376,691
RTO
6,4856,135
Insurance
6,2706,177
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0161,913

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamourundefined | Petrol | Manual₹81,063 - 84,751**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Glamour vs Raider

Passion Plus Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Passion Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,328 - 84,128**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Passion Plus vs Splendor Plus
Hindustan Times
Hero Passion Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,328 - 84,128**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Passion Plus vs Shine

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Hero Glamour X 125 is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh
Hero Glamour X 125 vs Hero Glamour: Here's what extra cash gets you
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Hero Glamour X vs Hero Glamour: Comparing the new-age premium against the old reliable
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2025 Hero Passion Plus: Here's what has changed in the updated version of the motorcycle
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Hero Glamour X bookings begin. Everything you should know before buying this
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