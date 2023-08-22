Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Destini 125 on road price in Rourkela starts from Rs. 79,960.
The on road price for Hero Destini 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 86,220 in Rourkela.
The lowest price model is
Hero Destini 125 on road price in Rourkela starts from Rs. 79,960.
The on road price for Hero Destini 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 86,220 in Rourkela.
The lowest price model is Hero Destini 125 Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is Hero Destini 125 100 Million Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Destini 125 dealers and showrooms in Rourkela for best offers.
Hero Destini 125 on road price breakup in Rourkela includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Destini 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Rourkela, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Rourkela and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Rourkela.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Destini 125 Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 79,960 Hero Destini 125 VX ₹ 84,280 Hero Destini 125 Platinum ₹ 86,000 Hero Destini 125 100 Million Edition ₹ 86,220
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price