One Plus [2022-2024]Specs & FeaturesImages
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GT FORCE One Plus [2022-2024] Mileage

₹68,982 - 86,970*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Fuel Wise Mileage

The undefined undefined variant has a mileage of undefined.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage

GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Variants Wise Mileage

GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] price starts at ₹ 68,982 and goes up to ₹ 86,970 (Ex-showroom). GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] comes in 2 variants. GT Force One Plus [2022-2024]'s top variant is Lithium Ion.
2 Variants Available
One Plus [2022-2024] Lead Acid
55-60 km Range (Company Claimed)
25 kmph
₹68,982*
One Plus [2022-2024] Lithium Ion
60-65 km Range (Company Claimed)
25 kmph
₹86,970*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Alternatives

Kinetic Green Zulu

Kinetic Green Zulu

79,990
Range: 104 km
Check OffersZulu RangeOne Plus [2022-2024]vsZulu
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
Range: 70-80 km
Check OffersFaast F2F RangeOne Plus [2022-2024]vsFaast F2F
Zelio Xmen 2.0

Zelio Xmen 2.0

69,499 - 91,500
Range: 55-100 km
Check OffersXmen 2.0 RangeOne Plus [2022-2024]vsXmen 2.0
Flycon Grove

Flycon Grove

74,629 - 80,957
Range: 60-90 km
Check OffersGrove RangeOne Plus [2022-2024]vsGrove
Hero Electric Atria

Hero Electric Atria

77,690
Range: 85 km
Check OffersAtria RangeOne Plus [2022-2024]vsAtria
Deltic Drixx

Deltic Drixx

64,990 - 91,990
Range: 70-100 km
Check OffersDrixx RangeOne Plus [2022-2024]vsDrixx

GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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