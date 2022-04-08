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Fuel Type
Transmission
ARAI Mileage
GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Variants Wise Mileage
GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] price starts at ₹ 68,982
and goes up to ₹ 86,970 (Ex-showroom). GT Force One Plus [2022-2024]
comes in 2 variants. GT Force One Plus [2022-2024]'s top variant is Lithium Ion.
2 Variants Available
One Plus [2022-2024] Lead Acid
55-60 km Range (Company Claimed)
25 kmph
₹68,982*
One Plus [2022-2024] Lithium Ion
60-65 km Range (Company Claimed)
25 kmph
₹86,970*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.