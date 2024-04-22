Category Average: 29.82 kmph
T-Rex: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 72.91 km
T-Rex: 35.0 km
Category Average: 5.36 hrs
T-Rex: 4.0 hrs
Category Average: 1.44 kwh
T-Rex: 0.37 kwh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|Yes
|Range
|35 km
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
EMotorad T-Rex
₹44,999*
₹39,999*
₹45,000*
₹45,000*
₹39,499*
₹42,924*
₹44,385*
₹42,850*
₹48,540*
₹49,990*
₹35,999*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
8-10 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Range
35 km
Range
157 km
Range
65 km
Range
65 km
Range
60-65 km
Range
60 km
Range
55-60 km
Range
65 km
Range
100 km
Range
60-65 km
Range
150 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
188 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
|T-Rex vs Gig
|T-Rex vs E Mate 306
|T-Rex vs E Scoot
|T-Rex vs Pony
|T-Rex vs eSpa LA
|T-Rex vs Yuvee
|T-Rex vs Eagle-100(4.8)
|T-Rex vs Electrica
|T-Rex vs Sport 63
|T-Rex vs Xone
