HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
T-RexPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
EMotorad T-Rex Right Side View

EMOTORAD T-Rex

4.0
1 Review
Review & Win ₹2000
₹44,999**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Reviews
Check Offers

T-Rex Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 29.82 kmph

T-Rex: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 72.91 km

T-Rex: 35.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.36 hrs

T-Rex: 4.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.44 kwh

T-Rex: 0.37 kwh

View all T-Rex Specs and Features

About EMotorad T-Rex

EMotorad T-Rex Variants
EMotorad T-Rex price starts at ₹ 44,999 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹44,999*
374 W
25 Kmph
35 km/charge
Battery Capacity: 36 V, 7.8 Ah
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

EMotorad T-Rex Images

1 images
View All T-Rex Images

EMotorad T-Rex Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity0.37 kWh
Charging PointYes
HeadlightYes
Range35 km
Charging Time4 Hours
View all T-Rex specs and features

EMotorad T-Rex comparison with similar bikes

EMotorad T-Rex
Ola Electric Gig
Avon E Mate 306
Avon E Scoot
Evolet Pony
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA
YUKIE Yuvee
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)
Raftaar Electrica
Tunwal Sport 63
Komaki Xone
₹44,999*
Check Offers
₹39,999*
Check Offers
₹45,000*
Check Offers
₹45,000*
Check Offers
₹39,499*
Check Offers
₹42,924*
Check Offers
₹44,385*
Check Offers
₹42,850*
Check Offers
₹48,540*
Check Offers
₹49,990*
Check Offers
₹35,999*
Check Offers
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
8-10 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Range
35 km
Range
157 km
Range
65 km
Range
65 km
Range
60-65 km
Range
60 km
Range
55-60 km
Range
65 km
Range
100 km
Range
60-65 km
Range
150 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
188 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingT-Rex vs GigT-Rex vs E Mate 306T-Rex vs E ScootT-Rex vs PonyT-Rex vs eSpa LAT-Rex vs YuveeT-Rex vs Eagle-100(4.8)T-Rex vs ElectricaT-Rex vs Sport 63T-Rex vs Xone
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular EMotorad Bikes

View all EMotorad Bikes

EMotorad T-Rex EMI

Select Variant:
STD
374 W | 25 Kmph | 35 km/charge
₹ 44,999*
Select Variant
STD
374 W | 25 Kmph | 35 km/charge
₹44,999*
EMI ₹701.36/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

EMotorad T-Rex User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Write a Review
Perfect device
This good bike. Nice price. Perfect complection and other devices. Volume battery and good performance.By: Ivan (Apr 22, 2024)
Read Full Review

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 50000
Cars & BikesNew BikesEMotorad BikesEMotorad T-Rex