GRAP 3 restrictions imposed across Delhi-NCR: Which vehicles are allowed, which are banned?

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect from November 6, as air pollution levels continued to deteriorate in the national capital and surrounding regions. The move comes days ahead of Diwali and brings stricter restrictions on vehicle movement, construction activities and industrial operations.

Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 382 on Friday, placing it in the 'very poor' category. However, several monitoring stations across the city recorded readings in the severe category. The restrictions have been introduced as a preventive measure to stop air quality from deteriorating further.

GRAP 3: Which cars are banned in Delhi-NCR?

For private car owners, the restrictions primarily target older petrol and diesel vehicles. Under GRAP Stage 3, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or older light motor vehicles (LMVs) are prohibited from plying in Delhi and five high-vehicle-density NCR districts: Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida).

This means owners of BS-III petrol cars and BS-IV or older diesel cars in these areas will have to keep their vehicles off the roads until the restrictions are lifted. Vehicles specially adapted for persons with disabilities and used for their personal travel are exempt.

Are two-wheelers banned under GRAP 3?

Unlike cars, two-wheelers are not covered by the specific BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMV restrictions under GRAP Stage 3. This means petrol-powered motorcycles and scooters, including older models, can continue to ply. There is no blanket ban on two-wheelers based on their Bharat Stage emission norms under this stage. However, all vehicles must continue to comply with existing pollution control and registration requirements.

What other restrictions apply under GRAP 3?

The latest restrictions also prohibit non-essential construction and demolition activities, including excavation, drilling, piling, road construction and major repairs. Stone crushers and mining activities across NCR have also been ordered to shut down.

Additionally, certain diesel goods vehicles face restrictions in Delhi. Schools up to Class 5 in Delhi and specified NCR districts must shift to hybrid learning wherever feasible. State governments may also consider work-from-home arrangements for offices.

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