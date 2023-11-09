Which is the top variant of Toutche Electric Heileo H100? The top variant of Toutche Electric Heileo H100 is the 12.8 Ah.

What are the key specifications of the Toutche Electric Heileo H100? The Toutche Electric Heileo H100 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hours 30 Minutes and a battery capacity of 9.6-12.8 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Toutche Electric Heileo H100 have, and what is the price range? The Toutche Electric Heileo H100 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 9.6 Ah is priced at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 12.8 Ah is priced at Rs. 50,990 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Toutche Electric Heileo H100? The Toutche Electric Heileo H100 is an electric Cycle, powered by a high-capacity 9.6-12.8 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 75 km on a single charge.