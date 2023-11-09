Toutche Electric Heileo H100 price starts at ₹ 46,990 and goes up to ₹ 50,990 (Ex-showroom). Toutche Electric Heileo H100 comes in 2 variants. Toutche Electric Heileo H100's top variant is 12.8 Ah.
|Battery Capacity
|9.6-12.8 Ah
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|75 km
|Charging time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|Body Type
|Cycle
|Model Name
Toutche Electric Heileo H100
|EMotorad Doodle
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹46,990 - 50,990
₹49,999
|Battery Capacity
9.6-12.8 Ah
0.1248 kWh
|Range
75 km
50 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
