HT Auto
search icon
Toutche Electric Heileo H100

TOUTCHE ELECTRIC Heileo H100

Launch Date: 9 Nov 2023
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
46,990 - 50,990*Get on road price
Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
[object Object]
Delhi
Photos
Photos
Colours
Colours
Variants
Variants
Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Key Specs
Battery Capacity9.6-12.8 Ah
Max Speed25 kmph
Range75 km
Charging time3 Hours 30 Minutes
View all Heileo H100 specs and features

About Toutche Electric Heileo H100

Latest Update

  • 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launch soon: What to expect?
  • TVS Ntorq rival, Honda NX125 scooter patented. Will it come to India?

    • Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

    Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Alternatives

    EMotorad Doodle

    EMotorad Doodle

    49,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Heileo H100vsDoodle
    UPCOMING
    LML Orion

    LML Orion

    40,000 Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Variants

    Toutche Electric Heileo H100 price starts at ₹ 46,990 and goes up to ₹ 50,990 (Ex-showroom). Toutche Electric Heileo H100 comes in 2 variants. Toutche Electric Heileo H100's top variant is 12.8 Ah.

    2 Variants Available
    ₹46,990*
    Max Power
    250 W
    Speed
    25 kmph
    Range
    75 km
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 9.6 Ah
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    ₹50,990*
    Max Power
    250 W
    Speed
    25 kmph
    Range
    75 km
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 12.8 Ah
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Heileo H100.
    Toutche Electric Heileo H100
    EMotorad Doodle
    VS
    Toutche Electric Heileo H100
    Select model
    EMotorad Doodle
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Right View
    Swipe Left
    Drag the handle left & right to view full image
    Swipe Right
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity9.6-12.8 Ah
    Body TypeCycle
    Charging Point3 Hours 30 Minutes
    Range75 km
    Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes
    View all Heileo H100 specs and features

    Toutche Electric Heileo H100 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Toutche Electric Heileo H100
    		EMotorad Doodle
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹46,990 - 50,990
    ₹49,999
    Battery Capacity
    9.6-12.8 Ah
    0.1248 kWh
    Range
    75 km
    50 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Toutche Electric Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Toutche Electric Bikes
      Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Pros & Cons
      Pros
      Cons

      News

      The TVS Apache RR 310 is expected to get a comprehensive update borrowing cues from the new Apache RTR 310
      2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launch soon: What to expect?
      14 Sept 2024
      The Honda NX125 was first introduced back in 2020.
      TVS Ntorq rival, Honda NX125 scooter patented. Will it come to India?
      14 Sept 2024
      The Ducati Diavel V4 impresses with its beautiful design and powerful V4 engine, producing 170 bhp. It offers excellent ride quality and handling, but its thrilling performance requires careful handling from its riders.
      Ducati Diavel V4 ride review: More than just looks
      14 Sept 2024
      Hero raised <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.58 crore with 75 units auctioned of 'The Centennial' CE100 limited edition motorcycle that pays homage to the legacy of the manufacturer's founder and Chairman Emeritus, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal.
      Hero raises 8.6 crore with ‘The Centennial ’ auction. Customers can now win one
      13 Sept 2024
      The R15M, launched by Yamaha Motor India, features a carbon fibre trim variant. Metallic Grey is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,98,300, while the carbon option costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,08,300. The bike maintains its 155 cc engine with 18.10 bhp and 14.2 Nm torque.
      Yamaha R15M with carbon fibre graphics and upgrades launched, prices start at 1.98 lakh
      13 Sept 2024
      View all
        News

      Videos

      Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
      Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
      15 Jul 2024
      Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
      8 Jul 2024
      Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
      Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
      5 Jul 2024
      The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
      Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
      26 Jun 2024
      Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
      Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
      11 Jun 2024
      View all
       
      Explore Other Options

      Toutche Electric Heileo H100 FAQs

      The top variant of Toutche Electric Heileo H100 is the 12.8 Ah.
      The Toutche Electric Heileo H100 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hours 30 Minutes and a battery capacity of 9.6-12.8 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Toutche Electric Heileo H100 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 9.6 Ah is priced at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 12.8 Ah is priced at Rs. 50,990 (ex-showroom).
      The Toutche Electric Heileo H100 is an electric Cycle, powered by a high-capacity 9.6-12.8 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 75 km on a single charge.
      The Toutche Electric Heileo H100 has a charging time of 3 Hours 30 Minutes, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      Jawa 42 FJ

      Jawa 42 FJ

      1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      2 - 2.3 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Triumph Daytona 660

      Triumph Daytona 660

      9.72 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Jupiter 110

      TVS Jupiter 110

      73,700 - 87,250
      Check Latest Offers
      Ola Electric Roadster

      Ola Electric Roadster

      74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      95,439 - 1.04 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Harley-Davidson X440

      Harley-Davidson X440

      2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      CFMoto MT800

      CFMoto MT800

      13 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Ducati DesertX Discovery

      Ducati DesertX Discovery

      21.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Super Soco TS Street Hunter

      Super Soco TS Street Hunter

      1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details

      Popular Cycle Bikes

      EMotorad EMX

      EMotorad EMX

      58,999 - 64,999
      Check Latest Offers
      EMX Price in Delhi
      UPCOMING
      LML Orion

      LML Orion

      40,000 Onwards
      Alert Me When Launched
      View upcoming Bikes
      EMotorad Doodle

      EMotorad Doodle

      49,999
      Check Latest Offers
      Doodle Price in Delhi
      EMotorad X2

      EMotorad X2

      27,999
      Check Latest Offers
      X2 Price in Delhi
      EMotorad X3

      EMotorad X3

      32,999
      Check Latest Offers
      X3 Price in Delhi
      View all
       Popular Cycle Bikes