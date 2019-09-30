Best Toutche Electric Bikes

In India, there are 4 Toutche Electric Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Toutche Electric Heileo H200, Toutche Electric Heileo M200, Toutche Electric Heileo H100, Toutche Electric Heileo M100, Toutche Electric Heileo H200. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 46,990. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Toutche Electric Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Toutche Electric Heileo H200 ₹ 46,990 - 66,990
Toutche Electric Heileo M200 ₹ 62,990 - 66,990
Toutche Electric Heileo H100 ₹ 46,990 - 50,990
Toutche Electric Heileo M100 ₹ 46,990 - 50,990
Toutche Electric Heileo H200 ₹ 46,990 - 66,990

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4 New Toutche Electric Bikes found

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Toutche Electric Heileo H200 Front Left View
1/6

Toutche Electric Heileo H200

₹46,990 - 66,990
Battery Capacity
0.46 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
80 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Toutche Electric Heileo M200 Front Left View
1/7

Toutche Electric Heileo M200

₹62,990 - 66,990
Battery Capacity
0.46 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
80 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Front Left View
1/9

Toutche Electric Heileo H100

₹46,990 - 50,990
Battery Capacity
0.46 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
80 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Toutche Electric Heileo M100 Front Right View
1/4

Toutche Electric Heileo M100

₹46,990 - 50,990
Battery Capacity
0.46 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
80 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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