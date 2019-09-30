Best Toutche Electric Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Toutche Electric Heileo H200 ₹ 46,990 - 66,990 Toutche Electric Heileo M200 ₹ 62,990 - 66,990 Toutche Electric Heileo H100 ₹ 46,990 - 50,990 Toutche Electric Heileo M100 ₹ 46,990 - 50,990 Toutche Electric Heileo H200 ₹ 46,990 - 66,990

In India, there are 4 Toutche Electric Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Toutche Electric Heileo H200, Toutche Electric Heileo M200, Toutche Electric Heileo H100, Toutche Electric Heileo M100, Toutche Electric Heileo H200. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 46,990. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.