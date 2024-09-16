Toutche Electric Heileo H100 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Heileo H100 starts at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Toutche Electric Heileo H100 sits in the Cycle segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Toutche Electric Heileo H100 price starts at ₹ 46,990 and goes up to ₹ 50,990 (Ex-showroom). Toutche Electric Heileo H100 comes in 2 variants. Toutche Electric Heileo H100's top variant is 12.8 Ah.
₹46,990*
25 Km
75 Km
₹50,990*
25 Km
75 Km
*Ex-showroom price
