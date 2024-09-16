HT Auto
Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Front Left View
1/9
Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Front Right View
2/9
Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Front View
3/9
Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Left View
4/9
Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Rear Left View
5/9
Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Rear Right View
View all Images
6/9

Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Specifications

Toutche Electric Heileo H100 starting price is Rs. 46,990 in India. Toutche Electric Heileo H100 is available in 2 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
46,990 - 50,990*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Specs

Toutche Electric Heileo H100 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Heileo H100 starts at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Toutche Electric Heileo H100 sits in the Cycle segment in the ...Read More

Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
12.8 Ah
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
21.4 kg
ABS
No
Wheel Size
Front :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.175-27.5 Rear :-2.175-27.5
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
75 km
Max Speed
25 km
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Type
Electric
Additional Features
Electric 3 Speed gear, Shifter-Shimano TX30, Electric Throttle Finger model, Left hand
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5 Hours
Charging at Home
No
Battery Capacity
12.8 Ah
Battery Type
Li-ion
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Alternatives

EMotorad Doodle

EMotorad Doodle

49,999
Check Latest Offers
Doodle Specs
UPCOMING
LML Orion

LML Orion

40,000 Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

News

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 arrives with a host of new electronics, while there are now MotoGP-style winglets on the side fairing
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched at 2.75 lakh, gets MotoGP-style winglets
16 Sept 2024
The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition of the R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0 get MotoGP livery on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank and side panels. These special edition models are powered by 155cc fuel-injected, liquid cooled engines that produce a maximum torque of 14.2 Nm and a maximum power of 18 bhp.
Yamaha R15M, MT-15 get new editions. Check details
16 Sept 2024
The R15M, launched by Yamaha Motor India, features a carbon fibre trim variant officially called 'Icon Performance'.
Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Pattern launched: Here are the key facts that you should know
16 Sept 2024
The Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG arrives in time as fuel prices have soared enough for other alternatives to thrive and also when the two-wheeler market is at the cusp of electrification
Bajaj Freedom 125: Top reasons to buy
16 Sept 2024
The 2024 Hero Destini 125 will be available in three variants: VX, ZX, and ZX+
2024 Hero Destini 125: Variants explained
15 Sept 2024
View all
  News

Toutche Electric Heileo H100 Variants & Price List

Toutche Electric Heileo H100 price starts at ₹ 46,990 and goes up to ₹ 50,990 (Ex-showroom). Toutche Electric Heileo H100 comes in 2 variants. Toutche Electric Heileo H100's top variant is 12.8 Ah.

9.6 Ah
46,990*
25 Km
75 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
12.8 Ah
50,990*
25 Km
75 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Toutche Electric Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Toutche Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Jawa 42 FJ

    Jawa 42 FJ

    1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    2 - 2.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Daytona 660

    Triumph Daytona 660

    9.72 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Jupiter 110

    TVS Jupiter 110

    73,700 - 87,250
    Check Latest Offers
    Ola Electric Roadster

    Ola Electric Roadster

    74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,439 - 1.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    BMW F900 GS Adventure

    BMW F900 GS Adventure

    14 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero Destini 125 2024

    Hero Destini 125 2024

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details