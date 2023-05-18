Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
EMotorad T-Rex on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 45,000.
Visit your nearest
EMotorad T-Rex on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 45,000.
Visit your nearest
EMotorad T-Rex dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers.
EMotorad T-Rex on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the EMotorad T-Rex is mainly compared to Avon E Scoot which starts at Rs. 39,259 in Pune, Essel Energy GET 1 which starts at Rs. 37,500 in Pune and Polarity Smart Executive starting at Rs. 38,000 in Pune.
Variants On-Road Price EMotorad T-Rex STD ₹ 45,000
*Ex-showroom price