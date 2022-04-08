HT Auto
Home Auto News Emotorad Expands E Cycle Range With Launch Of Two New Products

EMotorad expands e-cycle range with launch of two new products

Emotorad launches Lil E, an electric scooter and T-Rex+ mountain bike at 29,999 and 49,999, respectively.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Apr 2022, 01:29 PM
The all-new enhanced mountain bike T-Rex+ from EMotorad.
The all-new enhanced mountain bike T-Rex+ from EMotorad.
The all-new enhanced mountain bike T-Rex+ from EMotorad.
The all-new enhanced mountain bike T-Rex+ from EMotorad.

E-cycle brand EMotorad has launched two new electric products, Lil E and T-Rex+ where the former is an electric kick-scooter whereas the latter is a mountain bike. The Lil E has been priced at 29,999 while the e-cycle T Rex+ has been priced at 49,999. These two new products will join the existing range that includes e-cycles like T-Rex, EMX, and Doodle.

The Lil E has been created by combining the latest in technology and sustainability, claims the company which further adds that this electric scooter is capable to tackle both an incline as well as taking a normal trip as it comes with a range of 15 to 20 km. Its ultra-folding design is a positive for those who may otherwise have to take public transportation.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Emotorad Emx (HT Auto photo)
Emotorad Emx
₹ 54,999 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Emotorad T-rex (HT Auto photo)
Emotorad T-rex
₹ 44,999 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Emotorad Karbon (HT Auto photo)
Emotorad Karbon
₹ 65,000 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | GoZero Mobility aims expansion in North East India, plans to invest $1 million)

Lil E electric scooter
Lil E electric scooter
Lil E electric scooter
Lil E electric scooter

The electric mountain bike T-Rex+ has been designed that amps up balance and comfort. The bike is also able to endure mountain trails, single tracks and rough terrain, added the company. Co-founder and CEO, EMotorad Kunal Gupta stated many improvements have been brought to the T-Rex bike to create the T-Rex+ bike. “We have been able to create a very strong base in the Indian market while expanding to other markets, and constantly improving products with feedback from our consumers and conducting market research," added Gupta.

Founder of EMotorad Rajib Gangopadhyay said globally, the EV space is growing big and the company has plans to expand to further markets, but also wants to create dominance as the current data market grows bigger. “This launch is a platform for us to go out and explore, grow, and improve on the current territories while we explore newer ones. Our target for FY 2023 is to come through the learnings that we have had from mature markets like Japan and implement it in other western markets too," added Gangopadhyay.

First Published Date: 08 Apr 2022, 01:23 PM IST
TAGS: EMotorad EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

EMotorad expands e-cycle range with launch of two new products
EMotorad expands e-cycle range with launch of two new products
Google wants employees to return to office, ready to offer electric scooters
Google wants employees to return to office, ready to offer electric scooters
Mercedes-Benz India pushes forward in Q1 2022 with over 4,000 units delivered
Mercedes-Benz India pushes forward in Q1 2022 with over 4,000 units delivered
Honda Activa 6G and Activa 125 scooters receive fresh price hike
Honda Activa 6G and Activa 125 scooters receive fresh price hike
Toyota in trouble, may have to pay big bucks over diesel lawsuit In Australia
Toyota in trouble, may have to pay big bucks over diesel lawsuit In Australia

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city