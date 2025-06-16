Latest Updates on BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

BMW Motorrad India launched the new R 1300 GS Adventure motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2025. The all-new model joins the BMW R 1300 GS, which went on sale in 2024 and is the more adventure-oriented version to arrive in India. The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure starts at ₹22.95 lakh (ex-showroom), which is slightly more expensive than the standard model. For reference, the R 1300 GS costs ₹21.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The R 1300 GS Adventure is one of the major highlights of Bharat Mobility 2025.

Tailored for those who crave thrilling off-road experiences without compromising on comfort, the new R 1300 GS Adventure is packed with cutting-edge technology and superior performance features. This motorcycle comes equipped with a powerful 1,300 cc twin-cylinder Boxer engine capable of producing 145 bhp and a peak torque of 149 Nm. Riders will appreciate the inclusion of multiple ride modes, switchable ABS, traction control, and even a Pro Package for added electronic aids, all aimed at elevating the riding experience. The bike's aesthetic appeal, coupled with practical features such as heated grips and a 6.5-inch TFT digital instrument console, enhances its attractiveness.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Price

The pricing for the 2024 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is set between ₹22.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹26.25 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a premium choice in the litre-class adventure bike segment. The various variants and their prices are as follows:- Standard Racing Red at ₹22,95,000, Style Triple Black at ₹24,00,000, Style GS Trophy at ₹24,25,000, and Style Option 719 at ₹26,25,000. This pricing positions the R 1300 GS Adventure as a blend of performance and luxury, appealing to adventure touring aficionados. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Launch Date

The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure was launched at the Auto Expo 2025 held in New Delhi and was among the major highlights at the event. The advent of this model is a significant upgrade over the standard R 1300 GS. It comes with several upgrades that make it more touring and adventure-friendly. The chassis was given a complete overhaul and the bike packs in more equipment than before, including adaptive suspension management, and optional vehicle height control.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Variants

The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure comes in four distinct variants, each offering unique features tailored to various riding preferences: Standard in Racing Red, Style Triple Black, Style GS Trophy, and Style Option 719. The standard model comes priced at ₹22.95 lakh and is the entry point to the range. The Style Triple Black comes with added equipment and creature comforts such as automated ride height control, shift assistant, radar warning systems, and flexible storage options. This variant is priced at ₹24 lakh.

The Style GS Trophy is priced at ₹24.25 lakh and is designed as the more offroad-optimised version of the bunch. It comes in a Racing Blue metallic colour scheme with distinctive tapes and features a sport windscreen, offroad tyres, and a high comfort seat. The Style Option 719 is the most premium variant, priced at ₹26.25 lakh. This model comes with high-quality materials, optimised ergonomics, and an exclusive Aurelius Green metallic paintwork. The colour scheme is contrasted with gold-anodised cross-spoked wheels.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Design

The exterior of the 2024 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is designed to not only turn heads but also withstand the rigours of adventure riding. The motorcycle boasts an aggressive stance complemented by a new sheet metal frame and aluminium lattice tube rear subframe, ensuring both sturdiness and lightweight handling. The redesigned aesthetics feature a Matrix LED headlight setup for superior visibility, while the aerodynamic shape minimises drag during high-speed rides. The robust front and rear suspension setups, which include BMW’s patented EVO suspension system, give riders confidence in handling various terrains, from rugged trails to smooth highways. The enlarged 30-litre fuel tank is another remarkable feature, allowing for long rides without frequent refuelling stops.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Features

The R 1300 GS Adventure offers a 6.5-inch TFT digital console to serve as the command centre, providing essential information at a glance, ensuring that riders stay focused on the road ahead. The unit is well-designed, with easy-to-navigate controls that make adjustments effortless, even while on the move. Comfort is paramount in the R 1300 GS Adventure. The ergonomic seating, along with adjustable handlebar height and windshield, makes it customisable to suit individual preferences. Riders can experience heated grips and keyless ride features.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Engine and Specifications

Powering the R 1300 GS Adventure is the same 1,300 cc twin-cylinder Boxer engine that underpins the standard model. The power figures remain identical at 145 bhp and 149 Nm of torque, but BMW engineers have repositioned the transmission box and camshaft drive under the engine to make the package more compact. The R 1300 GS Adventure further features automated shift assist, making it the first motorcycle from BMW to feature the technology.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Fuel Efficiency

The ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is 21 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

The safety features incorporated into the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure are comprehensive and state-of-the-art. The motorcycle is proud to offer German-engineered safety systems that provide both active and passive measures to ensure rider safety. Key features include:- Dynamic Brake Control (DBC): Ensures maximum braking effectiveness in all conditions.- Hill Start Control (HSC): Helps prevent roll-back during uphill starts.- Riding Assistant: Includes Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as Front Collision Warning (FCW) and Lane Change Warning.- Full Integral ABS Pro: Offers superior braking capability even on slippery terrains.