What is the on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Mainpuri? The on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Mainpuri is Rs. 1.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Mainpuri? The RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Mainpuri amount to Rs. 7,576, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Mainpuri? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Mainpuri is Rs. 2,207.