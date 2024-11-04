HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar N125 Specifications

Bajaj Pulsar N125 starting price is Rs. 94,707 in India. Bajaj Pulsar N125 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 124.58 cc engine. Bajaj Pulsar N125 mileage is 55-60 kmpl.
94,707 - 98,707*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N125 Specs

Bajaj Pulsar N125 comes with 124.58 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pulsar N125 starts at Rs. 94,707 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar N125 sits in the Sports ...Read More

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
LED Disc BT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
198 mm
Wheelbase
1295 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
54.4 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.58 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, single spark, 2 valve
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
54 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Monoshock Absorber
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
LCD Instrument Cluster
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Bajaj Pulsar N125 News

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is the smallest Pulsar available in the N family and gets a completely new design and chassis, while retaining the same Pulsar ethos
Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Honda SP 125: Which 125 cc bike should you choose
4 Nov 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 has a smooth engine. Being based on a completely new platform, it's a good 20 kg lighter than the Classic and NS Pulsar 125, and feels more fun to ride
Bajaj Pulsar N125 on mind? Here are all the features it offers
29 Oct 2024
Bajaj Pulsar N125 comes with an all-new design, chassis and powertrain.
Liking the Pulsar N125 but don't want a Bajaj? Here are a few alternatives to consider
25 Oct 2024
Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Hero Xtreme 125R are designed to cater for the young audience.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Which sporty commuter should you buy?
25 Oct 2024
The new pulsar is aimed at the younger generation with eye-catching design, paint options and an affordable price tag.
Pulsar N125: Here are five key highlights of the newly launched motorbike
23 Oct 2024
 Bajaj Pulsar N125 News

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Variants & Price List

Bajaj Pulsar N125 price starts at ₹ 94,707 and goes up to ₹ 98,707 (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar N125 comes in 2 variants. Bajaj Pulsar N125's top variant is LED Disc BT.

LED Disc
94,707*
124.58 cc
12 PS @ 8500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
LED Disc BT
98,707*
124.58 cc
12 PS @ 8500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

