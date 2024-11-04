What is the on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Karad? The on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Karad is Rs. 1.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Karad? The RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Karad amount to Rs. 7,576, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Karad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Karad is Rs. 2,207.