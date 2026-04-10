|Engine
|178.61 cc
The Pulsar 180 STD, is listed at ₹1.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Pulsar 180 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pulsar 180 STD is available in 5 colour options: Black Blue, Black Gold, Black Grey, Black Red, White.
The Pulsar 180 STD is powered by a 178.61 cc engine.
In the Pulsar 180's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ priced ₹1.3 Lakhs or the Revolt Motors RV400 priced between ₹1.4 Lakhs - 1.4 Lakhs.
The Pulsar 180 STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.