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Pulsar 180PriceSpecifications
Bajaj Pulsar 180 Front Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Front Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Rear Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Front View
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 STD

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1.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Key Specs
Engine178.61 cc
View all Pulsar 180 specs and features

Pulsar 180 STD

Pulsar 180 STD Prices

The Pulsar 180 STD, is listed at ₹1.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pulsar 180 STD Mileage

All variants of the Pulsar 180 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pulsar 180 STD Colours

The Pulsar 180 STD is available in 5 colour options: Black Blue, Black Gold, Black Grey, Black Red, White.

Pulsar 180 STD Engine and Transmission

The Pulsar 180 STD is powered by a 178.61 cc engine.

Pulsar 180 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pulsar 180's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ priced ₹1.3 Lakhs or the Revolt Motors RV400 priced between ₹1.4 Lakhs - 1.4 Lakhs.

Pulsar 180 STD Specs & Features

The Pulsar 180 STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Bajaj Pulsar 180 STD Price

Pulsar 180 STD

₹1.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,22,490
RTO
9,799
Insurance
10,750
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,43,039
EMI@3,074/mo
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2035 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg
Height
1115 mm
Width
765 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
17 PS @ 8500 rpm
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air cooled, Single Cylinder DTSi
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Max Torque
15 Nm @ 6500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed
Displacement
178.61 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with Canister
Front Suspension
Telescopic Dia 37

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Bajaj Pulsar 180 STD EMI
EMI2,767 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,28,735
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,28,735
Interest Amount
37,286
Payable Amount
1,66,021

Bajaj Pulsar 180 Alternatives

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.3 Lakhs
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Pulsar 180vsRV400 BRZ
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
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Pulsar 180vsRV400
Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.45 Lakhs
+1
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Pulsar 180vsHornet 2.0
Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar N160

1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs
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Pulsar 180vsPulsar N160
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

1.3 - 1.34 Lakhs
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Pulsar 180vsXtreme 160R 4V
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

1.2 Lakhs
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Pulsar 180vsPulsar NS160

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