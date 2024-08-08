Bajaj Freedom on road price in Belgaum starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs.
The on road price for Bajaj Freedom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.27 Lakhs in Belgaum.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Bajaj Freedom Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj Freedom Disc LED.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Freedom dealers and showrooms in Belgaum for best offers.
Bajaj Freedom on road price breakup in Belgaum includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Freedom is mainly compared to Bajaj Pulsar 125 which starts at Rs. 81,843 in Belgaum, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,467 in Belgaum and Bajaj Pulsar N125 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Belgaum.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Freedom Drum ₹ 1.11 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Drum LED ₹ 1.22 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Disc LED ₹ 1.27 Lakhs
