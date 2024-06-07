Launched in May 2019
Category Average: 160.0 cc
Avenger Street 160: 160.0 cc
Category Average: 46.1 kmpl
Avenger Street 160: 47.2 kmpl
Category Average: 14.0 ps
Avenger Street 160: 15.0 ps
Category Average: 108.0 kmph
Avenger Street 160: 105.0 kmph
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Launch Date: Bajaj Avenger Street 160 was launched in India on May 10, 2019. The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is mechanized by a 160cc BS6 engine which cultivates an ability of 14.79bhp and a torque of 13.7Nm. Accompanying front disc and posterior drum brakes, Bajaj Avenger Street 160 approached up with an anti-theft braking setup.
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Price: Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is accomplished in distinguished form. Where the outset price of Rs.1,18,566 in India. The bike bobs up in two influential pigments, Spicy Red and Ebony Black.
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Mileage: The proven mileage of Street 160 is the context out from 40km/liter.
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Features: Bajaj Avenger Street 160 BS6 overtures the alike laid-back posture with a hostile flat handlebar. The blacken-out idea has been repeated presenting black powder-covered insides containing the handlebar, drain, capture rail, and signs. The alloy wheels are also refined in black complimented the view. The best change still is the engine that is presently BS6-discontent. The 160.4cc, specific-cylinder, fuel-infused motor forms 14.8bhp and 13.4Nm and advances akin to a five-speed gear carton. For cycle caliber, the Avenger Street 160 is outfitted with telescopic forks at the top and coupled shock shields at the back. Braking is captured care with a 230mm single sphere up front appareled with single-pathway ABS meantime the rear lingers to promote a 130mm drum brake.
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Performance: Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 bike provides the commuters pleased riding point; the engine has boon mid-range, easily controllable due to simple weight. On the contradictory side, the bike gives a choppy ride trait, the vibe at taller hasten, abundant active range.
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Design: This Avenger Street 160 bike hefts 156kg. Fuel tank storage of 13liters.
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Rivals: Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Suzuki Intruder 150, Hero Xtreme 160R, Honda X Blade, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160, Yamaha FZ FI, Yamaha FZ s FI, and Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 were the rival entries of Bajaj Avenger Street 160 bike.
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|15 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Mileage
|47.2 kmpl
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|160 cc
|Max Speed
|105 kmph
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
₹1.19 Lakhs*
₹1.22 Lakhs*
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
Power
15 PS
Power
13 PS
Torque
13.7 Nm
Torque
13.2 Nm
Engine
160 cc
Engine
177 cc
Kerb Weight
156 kg
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Length
2210 mm
Length
2005 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
|Currently viewing
|Avenger Street 160 vs W175
Popular Bajaj Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
|1 & above
|2 & above
|3 & above
|4 & above
|5 rating