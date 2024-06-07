Avenger Street 160PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Front Left View
View all Images

BAJAJ Avenger Street 160

Launched in May 2019

4.5
2 Reviews
₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Avenger Street 160 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 160.0 cc

Avenger Street 160: 160.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 46.1 kmpl

Avenger Street 160: 47.2 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 14.0 ps

Avenger Street 160: 15.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 108.0 kmph

Avenger Street 160: 105.0 kmph

View all Avenger Street 160 Specs and Features

About Bajaj Avenger Street 160

Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Kawasaki W175
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Alternatives

Kawasaki W175

1.22 - 1.31 Lakhs
Avenger Street 160vs W175
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Variants
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Avenger Street 160 BS6₹1.2 Lakhs*
160 cc
105 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Single Channel
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Images

14 images
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Colours

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Ebony black
Spicy red

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Specifications and Features

Max Power15 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Mileage47.2 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine160 cc
Max Speed105 kmph
View all Avenger Street 160 specs and features

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 comparison with similar bikes

Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Kawasaki W175
₹1.19 Lakhs*
₹1.22 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.7
2 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
Power
15 PS
Power
13 PS
Torque
13.7 Nm
Torque
13.2 Nm
Engine
160 cc
Engine
177 cc
Kerb Weight
156 kg
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Length
2210 mm
Length
2005 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Gurunanak Bajaj @ Pul Prahladpur
C - 199, Mehrauli - Badarpur Rd, Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Pul Prahladpur, Delhi 110044
+91 - 8851652946
JSB Autocars Private Limited
A61 Gulab Nagar , Najafgarh Road , Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
Second Floor, 254-A, Masjid Moth,South Extension Part Ii, Delhi 110001
BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
Delhi[State Code:07] 9/55 A Kirti Nagar Ind Area, Delhi 110001
Baggalink Bajaj
Near Rithala Metro Station, New Delhi., Delhi 110085
+91 - 9910399139
DEWAN BAJAJ
138, Main Road, Gazipur,(Near Bharat Petrol Pump), Delhi 110096
+91 - 9810866845
See All Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 EMI

Select Variant:
BS6
15 PS @ 8500 rpm | 105 kmph | 585 km
₹ 1.19 Lakhs*
BS6
15 PS @ 8500 rpm | 105 kmph | 585 km
₹1.19 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2162.35/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 User Reviews & Ratings

4.5
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
1
Perfect cruiser on the highway
Very good style and best looking bike at this segment . The most powerful at 160cc and the best cruiser on the highway By: NIRANJAN das (Jun 11, 2024)
Read Full Review
Perfect highway friend for a long tour.
This is a very good bike ,it's very comfortable for the long rides especially 200-300kms in a day. This bike never gets heating malfunction even if I ride my bike at 435 kms in a day. The road presence is very good and the weight is at the centre which makes it more grippy on the roads. Engine performance is very good especially on a highway but not that much good in a crowded city . The look is very good and the height and width specifications is very much better for the short heightened person. On a highway the mileage is between 40-50 kmpl . This bike is very comfortably goes on a hilly areas. The bike headlamp focus distance is very extreme. The major drawback of this vehicle is the person sitting behind feels the pain on his back and leg as becoz the seat is quiet small in backward section this should be improved. The servicing cost is genuinely very high as compared to other companies bikes. The parts cost is costly as compared to others bike parts. The third major drawback is if you full the tank there is an oil leakage from the bottom of the bike near the engine and the leakage Speed is at a very high rate. Although it's a very good bike and I am writing after I am riding this bike since 2020 till now. By: Raju Singh (Jun 7, 2024)
Read Full Review

