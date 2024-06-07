Bajaj Avenger Street 160

Perfect highway friend for a long tour.

This is a very good bike ,it's very comfortable for the long rides especially 200-300kms in a day. This bike never gets heating malfunction even if I ride my bike at 435 kms in a day. The road presence is very good and the weight is at the centre which makes it more grippy on the roads. Engine performance is very good especially on a highway but not that much good in a crowded city . The look is very good and the height and width specifications is very much better for the short heightened person. On a highway the mileage is between 40-50 kmpl . This bike is very comfortably goes on a hilly areas. The bike headlamp focus distance is very extreme. The major drawback of this vehicle is the person sitting behind feels the pain on his back and leg as becoz the seat is quiet small in backward section this should be improved. The servicing cost is genuinely very high as compared to other companies bikes. The parts cost is costly as compared to others bike parts. The third major drawback is if you full the tank there is an oil leakage from the bottom of the bike near the engine and the leakage Speed is at a very high rate. Although it's a very good bike and I am writing after I am riding this bike since 2020 till now.

By: Raju Singh (Jun 7, 2024)