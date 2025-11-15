JK Tyre National Racing Championship returns to Coimbatore for season finale

As India’s longest-running motorsport championship approaches its concluding round, the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship returns to Coimbatore’s Kari Motor Speedway on November 15–16 for what is expected to be a decisive weekend. Now in its 28th year, the series continues to operate as one of the few consistent platforms for circuit racing in the country, and the final round arrives with several categories still unresolved.

Now in its 28th year, the series continues to operate as one of the few consistent platforms for circuit racing in the country, and the final round arrives with several categories still unresolved.

A season shaped by close margins

Across the paddock, standings remain compressed enough that minor errors or mechanical issues could swing the championships. In the LGB Formula 4 category, often a stepping stone between karting and higher formula racing—Dark Don Racing’s Diljith TS leads with 53 points. His advantage over Dhruvh Goswami of MSport Racing stands at eight points, leaving the title open as teams return to a circuit known for its short lap and heavy traffic management. Mehul Agarwal, also from Dark Don Racing, sits third but within mathematical contention.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Skoda Elroq 370 km 370 km ₹ 25 - 35 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra Vision T ₹ 12.50 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING VinFast VF e34 41.9 kWh 41.9 kWh 318 km 318 km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Stargazer 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG Baojun 510 1998 cc 1998 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 11 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra Global Pik Up 2498 cc 2498 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

The Formula 4 Indian Championship, run in partnership with the Indian Racing Festival, stages its penultimate round at the same venue. The grid remains a mix of local and international drivers, with Kenyan driver Shane Chandaria (Chennai Turbo Riders) currently among the front-runners. France’s Sachel Rotge and South Africa’s Luviwe Sambudla also remain in the mix, while India’s Ishaan Madesh and Saishiva Sankaran look to strengthen their position before the final round later in the season. The use of identical Ligier JS F422 cars continues to place emphasis on consistency rather than equipment advantage.

Motorcycle and one-make racing shape parallel narratives

The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup is back, this time with competitive grids in both classes, Professional and Amateur. Bengaluru rider Anish Shetty leads the Pro class on 57 points, with defending champion Navaneeth Kumar trailing by a notable but not insurmountable margin. The Amateur standings remain similarly tight, with Puducherry’s Bryan Nicholas leading.

In the Levitas Cup, India’s newest one-make touring car category—the title picture is split between rookies and gentlemen drivers. The rookie class shows little separation: Ashwin Pugalagiri and Chennai’s Balaji Raju enter the final round tied at 32 points, while Nihal Singh remains close behind. The gentlemen’s category has Coimbatore’s Jai Prashanth Venkat ahead, though the points spread indicates scope for a late shake-up.

A proving ground for new drivers

The entry-level Novice Cup, which runs Swift-powered single-seaters, has seen fluctuating results through the first two rounds. Abhijit Vadavalli leads with 34 points, followed by DTS Racing teammates Lokithlingeash Ravi and Prathik Ashok. With only six points separating the trio, the category is likely to produce some of the weekend’s tighter battles.

A routine finale, but with broader context

While the championship has traditionally functioned as a development platform for emerging Indian drivers, this season’s finale carries a slightly different tone. The mix of new racing formats, a more diverse grid in F4 India, and relatively close points standings across categories reflects the gradual broadening of India’s domestic motorsport ecosystem, still small, but more structured compared to previous years.

The weekend at Kari may not radically alter the direction of Indian motorsport, but it will provide another checkpoint in understanding the long-term pipeline of talent and the viability of series that operate without major commercial scale. For teams and drivers, the final round remains a straightforward objective: extract points, avoid unnecessary risks, and close out a season where margins have rarely been wide enough to offer comfort.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: