HT Auto
1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Specifications

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 starting price is Rs. 93,677 in India. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
93,677 - 1.14 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Specs

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 comes with 160 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 50.77 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 ...Read More

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Reserve
3.8 L
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm
Length
2210 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg
Height
1070 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm
Width
806 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :- 130/90-15
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Highway Mileage
50.77 kmpl
City Mileage
47.2 kmpl
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm
Max Torque
13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
160 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
58 mm
Chassis
Diamond
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bush
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Single Channel
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah
DRLs
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
VRLA

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Alternatives

TVS Raider

TVS Raider

77,500 - 86,437
Check latest offers
Avenger Stre... vs Raider
Honda Shine

Honda Shine

78,687 - 83,800
Check latest offers
Avenger Stre... vs Shine
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

85,408 - 1.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Avenger Stre... vs Pulsar 150
UPCOMING
TVS Fiero 125

TVS Fiero 125

80,000 Onwards
Check Fiero 125 details
View similar Bikes
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

76,301 Onwards
Check latest offers
Avenger Stre... vs Passion Plus

Bajaj News

Image of Bajaj Pulsar N250 used for representational purposes only
Bajaj Auto reports sales of almost 3.20 lakh units in July, sees a dip of 10%
1 Aug 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
Ola Electric CEO has taken a dig at the Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations immediately after the launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400.
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal takes a dig at Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations. Details here
12 Jul 2023
With 10,000 bookings already in place, Bajaj Auto will ramp up production to meet the overwhelming demand for the Triumph Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X receive 10,000 bookings, Bajaj to ramp up production
8 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Bajaj Auto releases official statement regarding Triumph Speed 400's price
8 Jul 2023
View all
 

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Variants & Price List

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 price starts at ₹ 93,677 and goes upto ₹ 1.14 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Avenger Street 160 comes in 1 variants. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 top variant price is ₹ 93,677.

BS6
93,677*
160 cc
50.77 kmpl
15 PS @ 8500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Bajaj Bikes

Trending Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Bajaj Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details