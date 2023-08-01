Bajaj Avenger Street 160 comes with 160 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 50.77 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres. The price of Avenger Street 160 starts at Rs. 93,677 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Avenger Street 160 sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less