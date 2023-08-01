Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 comes with 160 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 50.77 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres. The price of Avenger Street 160 starts at Rs. 93,677 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Avenger Street 160 sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 price starts at ₹ 93,677 and goes upto ₹ 1.14 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Avenger Street 160 comes in 1 variants. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 top variant price is ₹ 93,677.
₹93,677*
160 cc
50.77 kmpl
15 PS @ 8500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price