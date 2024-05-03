HT Auto

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street On Road Price in Gonda

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Front Right View
1/15
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Front View
2/15
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Left View
3/15
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Rear Left View
4/15
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Rear Right View
5/15
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Rear View
View all Images
6/15
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Gonda
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Avenger 220 Street Price in Gonda

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Gonda starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD₹ 1.70 Lakhs
...Read More

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Variant Wise Price List in Gonda

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
220
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,44,147
RTO
11,789
Insurance
13,777
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Gonda)
1,69,713
EMI@3,648/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Alternatives

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hunter 350 Price in Gonda
Kawasaki W175

Kawasaki W175

1.35 - 1.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
W175 Price in Gonda
UPCOMING
TVS Zeppelin R

TVS Zeppelin R

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check Zeppelin R details
View similar Bikes
Earth Energy EV Evolve R

Earth Energy EV Evolve R

1.42 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Evolve R Price in Gonda
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.17 - 1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Gonda

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Bajaj Bikes

    Bajaj News

    Image used for representational purposes only.
    First Bajaj CNG motorcycle to be launched on June 18
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z shares its engine with the Bajaj Dominar 400.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched in India, priced at 1.85 lakh
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will use the same engine as the Dominar 400.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 teased, will launch on 3rd May
    3 May 2024
    The Bajaj Pulsar 400 is expected to feature a wider rear tyre and 17-inch wheels on both ends, complemented by standard dual-channel ABS and a monoshock suspension system.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to launch today: What to expect
    3 May 2024
    While design and hardware remain largely unchanged of the new Bajaj Pulsar 125, familiar features like the muscular bodywork, halogen headlight with DRLs, split seat, and grab rail persist.
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 is getting a revamp with new features. Check details
    2 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Bajaj Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    View all
     

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    1.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    61,999
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto 250NK

    CFMoto 250NK

    1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details