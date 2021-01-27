|Engine Type
|1.5L Turbocharged
|1.5L TSI EVO with ACT
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|849.6
|1053.15
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14.16
|17.85
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|No
|Reverse Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹15,37,076
|₹24,51,787
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹13,49,800
|₹21,35,000
|RTO
|₹1,42,010
|₹2,24,230
|Insurance
|₹44,766
|₹92,057
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹33,037
|₹52,698
MG Motor has a clear and unwavering focus on SUVs and the latest manifestation of this determined foray into the Indian market comes in the form of the MG Motor Astor SUV. Not that the heavily-populated, intensely-fought mid-size SUV space in the country needed yet another player but there is still a large scope. And MG i...Read More