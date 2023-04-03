HT Auto
Volkswagen says next Passat, Tiguan and T-Roc are among its last ICE cars

Volkswagen says next Passat, Tiguan and T-Roc are among its last ICE cars

Volkswagen intends to ditch several cars as it aims to be fully electric in the coming years. The models like Passat, Tiguan and T-Roc are among the cars that will be the German automaker's last internal combustion engine-powered vehicles, hinted Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer. In an interview with the German publication Automobilwoche, Volkswagen's head honcho revealed that the automaker is nearly done with launching new ICE-powered cars.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2023, 13:04 PM
Volkswagen CEO said the automaker is nearly done with launching new ICE-powered cars.
Volkswagen aims to launch the next-generation Passat in a wagon body style in late 2023. Also, it will launch the new Tiguan later this year. Next year, the automaker will launch Tayron in China, while a revamped T-Roc is set to launch in 2025. Volkswagen's CEO said these will be the final next-generation internal combustion engine-powered cars and be available into the 2030s. "T-Roc is the last new combustion engine in Europe that we see on the horizon. Of course, the others get even bigger product upgrades. But completely new vehicles are not in the plan after that, at least not so far," he added.

Schafer also hinted that the Polo is also nearing its end as the upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations will make the small car too expensive after adding a hybrid setup. Schafer also said that Volkswagen Polo would cost about as much as the 2025 ID.2all if a hybrid setup exists. "You have to ask yourself whether that still makes sense," he said.

Speaking about the transition towards EVs, Volkswagen is working on an ID-badged version of the Tiguan, which will launch in 2026. Volkswagen also revealed that it intends to keep iconic badges alive in the EV era. Hence, the Golf and Tiguan monikers won't be retired after the ICE age is over. Schafer said an electric Golf on the MEB/MEB+ platform is not planned yet. He further stated that it will only happen on the upcoming SSP architecture after 2028.

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2023, 13:04 PM IST
TAGS: T-Roc Polo Tiguan Volkswagen Passat Volkswagen Tiguan Volkswagen T Roc electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Volkswagen Polo
