In 2026 when choosing between the MG Astor and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Astor vs Kicks Comparison