In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Triber Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ertiga [2018-2022]
|Triber
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 7.96 Lakhs
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.01 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3