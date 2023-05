Latest Update

Maruti Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki relaunched the company's premium MUV, Maruti Ertiga earlier this year which has been a success story just like its predecessor. It now comes with a single petrol engine as well as CNG variants. It is large enough for large families, has fuel-efficient engines, and is low-maintenance.

Car Exteriors:

The redesigned Ertiga's front fascia features a revised front grille which is glossier, thicker, and has a horizontal chrome slat running across it. New headlights and fog lamp housings go along with the grille update. On top of that, new LED projector bulbs are available on the top-of-the-line models. The alloy wheels on the sides are now 16 inches in diameter, which is an inch larger than the previous edition. The windshield glass slopes toward the roofline gives the back end a more modern appearance.

Cabin comfort and interior:

The new Ertiga's dashboard has been redesigned with the addition of touchscreen infotainment system, optimised for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. In India, the Ertiga will be available with an automatic climate control system instead of a manual air conditioner. A start/stop button, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a reverse camera, and SD-card based navigation are among the other amenities available on the new Ertiga. The Ertiga provides more space and comfort as a result of its larger size. The second row, in particular, can be shifted forward or backwards using a lever at the bottom. The payload capacity has also increased from 145 to 153 litres. The third row can also be folded flat to make more storage space.

Engine and Speed:

The previous diesel engine has been replaced with a new 1.5-litre petrol engine in the 2021 Ertiga. The new engine is tuned to produce 104bhp and 138 Nm of torque. Furthermore, the Ertiga runs on CNG, which produces 92 PS and 122 Nm of torque. A basic 5-speed manual transmission and an optional 4-speed automatic transmission handle the transmission tasks. According to ARAI, the new Ertiga can achieve a fuel efficiency of 19.34 kmpl (for 5-speed MT) and 18.69 kmpl (for 6-speed MT) (for the 4-speed AT unit).

Safety Features:

Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, and an ISOFIX child seat anchoring system are all included in the safety package. Among these features, the drivers-side airbag and anti-lock brakes are standard on all models....Read MoreRead Less